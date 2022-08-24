Best guitar gadgets: 13 gifts & accessories for guitarists

The amount of gadgets, accessories and tech out there that are designed for guitarists is impressive. Looking past the merch and the gimmicks, there are products available that can genuinely help a guitarist play more effectively, while adding something substantial to the experience.

Advertisement

From useful and practical accessories, to gifts that any guitar enthusiast would love, read on for our selection of the best guitar gadgets.

Best guitar gadgets to buy in 2022

Snark ST2 Chromatic All Instrument Tuner

Buy now from Amazon (£13.95)

Tuning your guitar is a pesky enough task in itself, but for people with multiple instruments, getting a different tool for each is just time consuming. The Snark 'Super Tight' ST2 is designed to make all of this a bit easier, with a high-accuracy chip to get your tuning right.

There's a vibration sensor for tuning guitars and stringed instruments, as well as an internal microphone for others, like brass instruments. It features an LCD screen to provide visibility from different angles, and there's a transpose feature for guitar players using a capo.

Xvive Wireless Guitar System

Buy now from Gear4music (£139.00).

To get rid of those long cables when on stage or practicing, this system can wirelessly connect your guitar to your amp - allowing you to move around more freely. A wireless setup can give you more peace of mind, too, as you won't have to worry about accidentally kicking your cables and knocking over your guitar.

Pickmaster Plectrum Punch

Buy now from Amazon (£19.99)

Being able to make your own plectrum can be massively rewarding, whether you're after your own style, a certain type of plastic, or you just keep losing them. It's a cost effective solution too, as it's cheaper to buy sheets of plastic than individual plectrums.

The kit includes a sander to give them a cleaner finish, especially as the plectrum punch can't guarantee perfect shapes every time.

Traveler Guitar Ultra-Light

Buy now from Amazon (£309.00).

The Traveler Guitar was designed to pack a full scale guitar into a smaller, lighter, more compact shape. The Ultra-Light is their smallest guitar yet, perfect for carrying on your travels while still being full scale.

The Ultra-Light guitars weigh less than 1.5kg and, at 28 inches long, they should be small enough to fit in many overhead bins on airplanes. Electric and acoustic versions are available, and many Traveler Guitars can be used in both ways.

The guitar pictured above is made from maple wood, but there are others available from gloss black to vintage red.

Fender Mustang Micro

Buy now from Fender (£109.00).

The Fender Mustang Micro is a tiny but impressive piece of kit, with 12 amps and 12 effects combos built right in to the compact device. It's perfect for solo playing, as you can plug your headphones into the amp and hear the full quality of the audio without disturbing others around you.

The Mustang Micro also has Bluetooth audio streaming and the capability for USB recording. Pair the amp with a DAW and you can play along with your favourite songs and record your creations. Reviews of this Fender amp routinely express shock at how many effects and EQ customisations are available.

Marshall Amp Key Holder

Buy now from Amazon (£28.49).

For the real guitar enthusiasts, this Marshall key holder is an excellent way to show off your passion. It comes with four guitar plug keychains that you can insert right into the amp-looking holder, keeping your keys in one place.

Marshall Monitor II ANC Wireless Headphones

Buy now from Marshall (£279.99).

One of the key players in the guitar amp industry, Marshall now have a growing collection of headphones and speakers for recreational use. The Monitor II ANC headphones are Marshall's entry into the active noise cancellation game, competing with big brands like Sony and Bose but at a more affordable price.

The headphones are said to have the signature sound that you've come to expect from Marshall, packed into large, comfortable headphone cups with their distinct brand imagery. Included is a 3.5mm cable, so you can use the headphones when playing guitar.

Orange Crush Mini Combo Amp

Buy now from Gear4music (£42.00).

Not only does it have one of the most satisfying aesthetics you've ever seen in an amp, the Orange Crush Mini is battery-powered, allowing you to take it on-the-go. At 15 x 14.5 x 8.3cm, the amp is definitely compact, yet it still delivers a full sound with the option of adjusting the tone, gain, shape, volume and sound.

Fender Guitar & Bass Multi-Tool

Buy now from Fender (£18.49), Amazon (£16.99).

This 14-in-1 multi-tool from Fender is designed to meet all of your guitar maintenance needs. It has a load of tools for guitar repair and tech work, including screwdrivers, hex wrenches, a truss rod socket and a precision ruler.

Baroque Fret Erasers

Buy now from Amazon (£17.99).

To solve problems on your frets, like file scratches, corrosion, and rust, these fret erasers can make them look fresher and shinier. Made from natural rubber and emery, the erasers are designed to fit the filaments and cords without damaging them.

D'Addario Guitar Humidifier

Buy now from Amazon (£13.99).

Using a specialised sponge that can hold 12x its weight, this humidifier releases moisture slowly and evenly inside your guitar to better maintain its condition. Helping to avoid cracks, shrinkage and warped necks, the humidifier will be an improvement for your guitar in dry conditions.

Boss DB-90 Dr. Beat Metronome

Buy now from Scan Computers (£113.00).

More than just a metronome, the Boss DB-90 has a load of sounds and drum patterns that can provide a more effective and engaging learning experience. There are four sounds available for the metronome, including the human voice, as well as the capability for direct connection with guitars.

Fender Dragon Capo

Every guitarist needs a capo at some point or another, so why not get one from an established guitar brand? Fender have used their extensive experience to specifically design the capo for guitarists' hands, with curved handles and a micro-dial thumbscrew.

Read for more: