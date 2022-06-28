Gifts for music lovers and audiophiles

Luckily for music fans, there's an endless amount of choice when it comes to buying gifts for them. Music culture and music technology is evolving quickly and constantly, so there are always new products that can help further their passions.

From high-quality audio, to decorative posters, to books that dive deep into the music... We've put together our favourite gifts out there for music lovers and audiophiles.

Whether they're casual listeners or passionate audiophiles, there's something for everyone and every budget here. Read on for our top picks.

The best gifts to buy for music lovers and audiophiles

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

Bose is one of the biggest names in music tech, widely known for their ranges of speakers and headphones with high-quality audio. The QuietComfort 45 Headphones are the perfect companion for any avid music listener, offering noise-cancelling audio and a long battery life.

Not only does active noise cancellation block out sounds and distractions around you, it allows you to focus more closely on the details of the music, where quieter and less-noticeable layers become more apparent. The headphones are also water- and sweat-resistant, and they work compatibly with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant for voice-activated control.

Sony PSHX500 Turntable

A decent vinyl collection deserves a decent player. The Sony PSHX500 Turntable sits right between quality and affordability - it's a worthy record player that will offer solid treatment to your records without breaking the bank. The turntable's audio output is co-engineered by Sony and Philips, delivering an impressive spatial audio sound when paired with a sound system.

The player also has a built-in analogue-to-digital converter that allows you to record audio straight from vinyl onto a digital device (like a USB drive or laptop). Thanks to the sound engineering involved, this converted audio can be recorded up to a quality of DSD 5.6MHz which is higher than most of the formats we're used to!

Novation LaunchKey Mini MK3

Whether they're a musical creative or they've been waiting for the right moment to start playing around with music production, this MIDI controller is a great tool to explore. It's a powerful keyboard device that lets you play, create and tweak sounds and melodies to your liking.

With an audio editing/production software, you can use the Novation LaunchKey Mini MK3 to make fully-fleshed songs where, with the right plugins, the keyboard can emulate the sounds of other instruments.

Buy now from Gear4music (£90.00).

Now Playing Vinyl Wall Mount

Credit: ThatLittleMachine on Etsy

For those moments where an album is getting played in full, this is a nifty way to show what's playing. It's a wall-mount that you can rest a vinyl sleeve on, so that 'NOW PLAYING' sits right underneath the album cover.

Buy now from Etsy (£13.20).

UE BOOM 3

The UE BOOM is one of the most versatile choices for portable speakers. It's IP67-rated waterproof, and has a long battery life and an impressively deep and balanced sound.

One of its most exciting features is its ability to be synced with any other BOOM speaker, which is perfect for group settings where one speaker isn't quite enough. Plus, the new UE BOOM 3 series of speakers now come in a range of vibrant colours, like the 'unicorn' colour pictured above.

Buy now from Ultimate Ears (£129.99).

Teenage Engineering Pocket Operator

This pocket synth is a fun way to mess around with sounds and see what you can create. They're compatible with other music gear, so the sounds you craft can be used in music production, and the synth itself is fully portable, allowing you to make music on-the-go.

Genius Music Playing Cards

This pack of playing cards pays homage to some of the most well-known music greats of our time. Music merch comes in all shapes and sizes, and now you can even show off your passion for music in the games that you play.

Buy now from WHSmith (£8.19).

Loop Experience High Fidelity Ear Plugs

For seasoned concert-goers and live music enthusiasts, these ear plugs are designed to limit the damage to your eardrums while preserving the quality of the music being listened to. No one wants to miss out on any of the details, so this is a safe way to ensure that ears stay protected.

Amazon Echo Studio

Smart speakers are becoming a more commonly-used companion to home listening and internet browsing. There's a whole range of choices out there, but the Echo Studio from Amazon is designed specifically for music. The smart speaker has a Dolby Atmos sound system with five speakers to provide a room with powerful, surround-sound audio.

Music Is History by Questlove

Questlove, a key member of the iconic and innovative hip-hop group The Roots, has become a leading figure in the ongoing dialogue surrounding music culture and its history. His book, Music Is History, dives into the past fifty years of music in America, with a specialised focus on Black identity and pop culture from the lens of the contemporary music scene.

IQbuds MAX

Among the endless options for wireless earphones, the IQbuds MAX stand out as a strong choice for audiophiles. The buds offer excellent customisation: you can do a clinically-validated sound test to personalise the optimal audio settings for your ears.

The earbuds' speakers prioritise clarity over bass, making sure that all the sounds come through smoothly with no noise lost. They also have a feature that lets you hear your surroundings in greater detail, which is particularly helpful for those with differing levels of hearing loss.

Buy now from Nuheara (£274.00).

Concrete Phone Speaker

This concrete phone speaker is a great way to amplify the volume of your phone's output. It's an effective and more energy-efficient alternative to buying a portable speaker, and requires no setup or connection other than inserting your phone.

Panasonic SC-PMX92 Micro Hi-Fi System

This hi-fi music system from Panasonic is an all-purpose listening setup. It can play music via CD and Bluetooth from a phone or computer, as well as being able to be connected to record players and advanced music systems. There's also a USB port for when you want to charge your phone while listening.

This setup would pair wonderfully with the Sony PSHX500 Turntable listed above, or any other record player. The dual speakers can provide spatial audio with deep clarity in the different tones.

AudioQuest DragonFly DAC

For true audiophiles, a DAC is an essential tool. It can convert audio from an analogue source (a vinyl record, for example) into a digital format that can be saved and played whenever.

The DragonFly from AudioQuest is an impressive device to have - packed into a tiny USB drive is the ability to convert and amplify the quality of your audio. It can help music sound cleaner by using a feature that reduces or eliminates background noise, so that only the intended details are coming through.

The Colour of Iconic Albums

Dorothy produce an exciting range of music-themed gifts, from posters to postcards to playing cards. This poster features some of the most iconic albums in music history, simplified to the distinct colours from their album covers. The visuals include albums from Kate Bush, The Beatles, Kanye West - along with many more familiar names.

Buy now from Dorothy (£30.00).

Numark Mixtrack Pro FX

DJing is an immersive way to get involved with the music you listen to. A DJ controller like the Numark Mixtrack Pro FX is a solid place to start without spending too much, it works by controlling a DJ software on a computer rather than acting as its own mixer.

These decks from Numark would make a great gift for those who love to be on the speaker at parties - it gives them the chance to mix songs together more seamlessly and creatively.

Art Record Covers by Francesco Spampinato

Francesco Spampinato delves into the relationship between music and the visual arts that grace the covers of albums. Going as far back as the 50s, the book features some of the most beloved and familiar albums out there.

12'' Vinyl White Frame

Decorating a wall with vinyl records is one of the oldest ways for a music lover to show off their favourites. This frame can fit all standard 12'' vinyls.

1965: The Most Revolutionary Year In Music by Andrew Grant Jackson

1965 was a ground-breaking year in music. Many of the genres we love today were birthed during this period while the world was in a state of fast-paced change. This revolutionary moment in our history sparked a revolutionary moment in music, and this book traces the movers and shakers that shaped the myriad styles that have since become iconic. An excitingly insightful read for music enthusiasts.

Buy now from Amazon (£10.43).

Roberts Revival RD70

With its retro aesthetic and soft pastel tones, this is a radio that looks as good as it sounds. It's a digital radio that also works as a Bluetooth speaker and alarm clock.

