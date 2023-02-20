You have likely heard it before. Perhaps from a teacher, a co-worker or a friend: coding is the language of the future.

From Alan Turing to Bill Gates, programmers have changed the face of the world as we know it. Whether you're a experienced coder or just getting started, this skill is as important as ever.

If you're looking to step up your coding and want a laptop so you can work on the go, we've rounded up some of our picks. The below options and information are based on our research and analysis of consumer reviews.

What to consider when buying a laptop for coding?

What type of processor do I need?

Coders need to work using numerous apps and testing programs, often at once. Applications can be demanding and a processor that can keep up is essential.

It’s a good idea to consider the kind of work you’re likely to be doing. If your work requires running multiple applications at once, you should prioritise core counts on the processor chip.

If you’re more likely to be spending most of your time on one specific application, make sure you aim to get a processor with a high clock speed.

What screen size do I need?

Generally, this depends on preference. It’s essentially a balance between avoiding eye strain and portability.

If you want something portable, the 12-inch mark is about as far as you can go while being kind to your eyes. If you want maximum visibility, around 16 inches is a good target.

How much RAM do I need?

To put it simply, the more the better. Having a lot of RAM will make your overall experience as smooth as possible.

However, if you’re on a budget, a laptop with 8GB is the minimum tolerable amount and 16GB should be enough to facilitate most of your coding needs.

Best laptops for coding

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 14”

Apple’s 2021 MacBook could be a good marriage of powerful and compactness for any programmer. While it won’t come cheap, it offers a choice between Apple’s powerful M1 Pro and the M1 Max chips.

There’s also an 8-core CPU, making this model up to 3.7x faster than the processor on the previous 13” MacBook.

The 14-inch model is more compact than Apple’s 16-inch model but apart from battery life includes nearly all the same specs. There's a hefty 64GB of RAM (the highest on this list) and up to 8TB of storage.

For the premium price users get access to Apple’s signature liquid retina XDR display, which should make your creative projects a little more comfortable to complete.

Screen Size: 14 inches

RAM: 64 GB

Processor: Apple's M1/M1 Max

Weight: 1.6kg

Battery life: 11 hours wireless web browsing

Dell XPS 17 9720

Dell are often loyal to larger screens, including a 17-inch screen for maximum clarity and visibility. This larger screen is also designed to support 4K for an enhanced level of detail, at the cost of a bit of added weight and size.

The Intel Core i7 should help run demanding programmes and Dell include an upgraded CPU to help reach the highest levels of performance.

It even features a high frame rate graphics card capable of facilitating some gaming (if you fancy a break from work). It’s powerful enough to allow for some smooth VR experiences too, if you fancy getting your hands on a headset.

Screen Size: 17 inches

RAM: 32 GB

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H

Weight: 2.4kg

Battery life: Around 11 hours of video streaming

Acer Aspire 5

Acer’s Aspire series offers a slightly more affordable option. It features a full HD 15-inch display, designed to provide enough detail to ensure you’re coding to the best of your ability.

The Aspire 5 runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, designed to help everything run fairly smoothly. 8GB of RAM is a little on the lower side, but there are plenty of features that could make this a good budget option.

Acer also include smart fan control, so you can select three different settings to control noise and performance, plus a fingerprint reader for easy logins.

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

RAM: 8 GB

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

Weight: 1.9kg

Battery life: Around 11 hours of video streaming

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbo Gen 10

The 10th generation of Lenovo’s Thinkpad X1 is built to be lightweight and portable. It features a slim body with a 14-inch display.

Lenovo include a 180-degree hinge design, which allows the touchscreen, full HD display to be used while laid flat.

There is added travel on the keyboard when compared to the previous generation, plus a touch recognition button for easy access. Lenovo offer a choice between an Intel Core i7 or i5, depending on much power you need.

Screen Size: 14 inches

RAM: 16 GB

Processor: Intel Core i7-1260P

Weight: 1.1kg

Battery life: Around 12 hours of video streaming

Alienware m17 R5

Designed with gaming in mind, this newest Alienware laptop is an expensive but powerful option.

It’s built to provide high frame rates with a premium NVIDIA graphics card, plus the display can facilitate a 4k picture quality. It features Alienware’s signature multicolour LEDs, plus the option of a mechanical keyboard.

It’s not the most portable laptop, weighing in at 3.3kg and featuring a 17-inch screen. However, the enhanced display with up to 32GB of RAM should provide a smooth, trouble-free experience when coding.

Screen Size: 17 inches

RAM: 32 GB

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Weight: 3.3kg

Battery life: Around 9 hours of video streaming

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Microsoft’s Surface line of laptop-tablet hybrids often provide performance and portability. The Pro 8 is the latest model, featuring a modern design with thin bezels and a 13-inch display.

There is also an Intel Core i7 processor to help provide some power for coding, meaning it’s competitive with true laptops despite the detachable tablet design. Annoyingly, the keyboard is sold separately, so you’ll have to factor that into the price.

Screen Size: 13 inches

RAM: 16 GB

Processor: Intel Core i7-1185G7

Weight: 1.4kg

Battery life: Around 12 hours

HP Spectre x360

Another laptop-tablet hybrid, the HP Spectre x360 features a slim design with a 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect OLED touch screen, which should provide clarity in both laptop and tablet modes.

It’s also fitted with HP’s Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, a stylus that can handily stick to the side of your tablet magnetically.

HP include 8GB of RAM and a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, designed to run demanding software. At just 1.3kg, it’s an ultraportable option for programmers on the go.

Screen Size: 13.5 inches

RAM: 16 GB

Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7

Weight: 1.3KG

Battery life: Around 15 hours of video streaming