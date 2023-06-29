Music production is a demanding process that might prove too strenuous for some laptops. You need a speedy, multicore CPU that can handle real-time processing for loading audio plugins. And don't skimp on the RAM, as you'll want a laptop with loads of memory to handle those beefy DAWs, plugins, and audio processing.

Advertisement

A large SSD storage is also useful if you're not planning on lugging around an external hard drive (although we always recommend backing up your work) because audio files aren't small, and you'll need somewhere to store audio, sample libraries, and plugin resource files.

In general, more power often comes with a hefty price tag, but we've scoured the web to find you the best options for all budgets. Whether you're a novice music producer just starting out, or a seasoned expert looking to upgrade your set-up, our top picks have got you covered. Keep reading and get ready to unleash your musical magic!

Best laptops for music production

Acer Aspire 5 15.6 Inch

Key specs

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255UL

12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255UL Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX2050 GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX2050 GPU RAM: 16GB

16GB Screen: 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixels, touchscreen

15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixels, touchscreen Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Dimensions: ‎23.78 x 36.29 x 1.79 cm

‎23.78 x 36.29 x 1.79 cm Weight: 1.8kg

If you're on a bit of a budget, the price tags attached to some of the more expensive models out there might make you break a sweat. We're kicking off our list with a great option from Acer that combines affordability and power. With the 12th generation Intel Core i7-1255UL processor, the Acer Aspire 5 has a total of 10 processing cores and a max turbo frequency of 4.70 GHz - which means it's quick. Most office laptops are fitted with i5 or even i3 processors, reducing the amount of cores and therefore the amount of power to process audio with.

More like this

With 512GB of SSD storage, there's a good amount of room to store your files, and the 15.6 inch high definition screen offers a large space to view your work. Plus, it's touchscreen! Which is a great addition for all the tactile learners out there.

Apple MacBook Air M1, 2020

Buy now from John Lewis (£949.00).

Key specs

CPU: Apple M1

Apple M1 Graphics: Integrated 7-core GPU

Integrated 7-core GPU RAM: 8GB

8GB Screen: 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600, LED-backlit display with IPS technology, 400 nits brightness, Wide colour (P3), True Tone technology

13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600, LED-backlit display with IPS technology, 400 nits brightness, Wide colour (P3), True Tone technology Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD Dimensions: 0.41–1.61 x 30.41 x 1.24 cm

0.41–1.61 x 30.41 x 1.24 cm Weight: 1.29kg

If your main priority is portability and you're a die-hard Apple fan but you're not interested in forking out for the very latest models, this might be the laptop for you. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1 weighs in at just 1.29kg, making it Apple's thinnest, lightest laptop, and is outfitted with the Apple M1 chip, which offers 8 cores for fast processing. Now, it's not as fast as the latest apple chips, M2 Pro and M2 Max, which offer 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of fast unified memory, but the M1 is still a firm contender in the processing game.

Featuring a 13.3-inch screen, it strikes the perfect balance between screen real estate and portability. You can easily slip it into a rucksack for producing on the go. Now, do keep in mind that with its 256GB SSD storage, you might find yourself in need of an external hard drive. But if you're diligent about uploading your work regularly, you just might get by without one.

Check out the best gifts for music and lovers and audiophiles in 2023.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Inch, 2023

Buy now from John Lewis (£2899.00).

Key specs

CPU: Apple M2 Pro

Apple M2 Pro Graphics: integrated 19-core GPU

integrated 19-core GPU RAM: 16GB

16GB Screen: 16 inch, 3024 x 1964, Backlit display with IPS technology, 1,000 nits brightness, Wide colour (P3), True Tone technology

16 inch, 3024 x 1964, Backlit display with IPS technology, 1,000 nits brightness, Wide colour (P3), True Tone technology Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD Dimensions: 1.68 x 35.57 x 24.81cm

1.68 x 35.57 x 24.81cm Weight: 2.15kg

It's time to pull out the big guns. The latest Apple MacBook Pro is an absolute beast of a machine, unparalleled in the industry. With the latest M2 Pro chip, this laptop offers 12-core CPU processing and a whopping 19-core integrated GPU. Expect crystal clear visuals, lightning fast response, and ground-breaking performance. With 1TB of SSD you can't really go wrong, and there's plenty of fancy features such as Touch ID, 1080P HD camera, and a six speaker sound system.

There's also (uncharacteristically of Apple) a whole bunch of ports to play with: an SDXC card reader, a HDMI output, 3.5mm headphone jack, and of course, the 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports and quick-release MagSafe 3 port. This is a laptop for music production that can elevate your creative experience to the next level. Essentially, if you're trying to do away with any technical obstacle that might interrupt your creative flow, this laptop is the answer.

Dell XPS 13

Buy now from Dell (£848.00).

Key specs

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB

8GB Screen: 13.4 inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 60Hz, Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, 500 nit, InfinityEdge

13.4 inch FHD+ 1920 x 1200, 60Hz, Non-Touch, Anti-Glare, 500 nit, InfinityEdge Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD Dimensions: 1.4 x 29.5 x 19.9 cm

1.4 x 29.5 x 19.9 cm Weight : 1.17kg

Another option for those watching their wallets, the Dell XPS 13 is a solid choice, delivering a good balance of processing power and affordability, all packed into a lightweight and portable package. Dell has a strong reputation for producing quality tech, and the XPS 13 is no exception.

Sporting the 12th generation Intel Core i5-1230U processor with 10 processing cores and a max turbo frequency of 4.40GHz, this laptop offers impressive speed. While the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD may leave you wanting more storage, it's worth noting that this laptop weighs a mere 1.17kg, making it a reasonable trade-off.

Looking for more laptops? Check out our ultimate guide to the best laptops in 2023.

Razer Blade 14

Key specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 RAM: 16GB

16GB Screen: 14-inch IPS-type 2560 x 1440, 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, 100% DCI-P3 colour space.

14-inch IPS-type 2560 x 1440, 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, 100% DCI-P3 colour space. Storage: 1 TB SSD

1 TB SSD Dimensions: 43.9 x 40.6 x 10.2 cm

43.9 x 40.6 x 10.2 cm Weight: 1.77kg

Marketed as a gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 14 is another powerful machine that would be ideal for music production. Rather than using an Intel or Apple chip, Razer offer their own brand of CPU outfitting. Reviews suggest the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor is comparable in performance to the Intel Core i9-11980HK, as it has 8 processing cores and a max turbo boost of 4.6GHz.

With 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD, it's packed with memory, meaning you won't have to worry about running out of space or power any time soon. It's also fairly lightweight and portable for such a powerful machine, and offers a wide array of connectivity with two UBC-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a HDMI port.

Enhance your laptop's performance with the 8 best laptop cooling pads.

Dell XPS 15

Key specs

CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H / 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H / 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Graphics: Intel Arc A370M Graphics with 4GB GDDR6 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6

Intel Arc A370M Graphics with 4GB GDDR6 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 RAM: 16GB - 64GB

16GB - 64GB Screen: 15.6 inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display / 15.6" OLED 3.5K (3456 x 2160) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 400-Nit Display

15.6 inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit Display / 15.6" OLED 3.5K (3456 x 2160) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 400-Nit Display Storage: 512GB - 4TB

512GB - 4TB Dimensions: 1.8 x 34.4 x 23.0 cm

The Dell XPS 15 ranges in price according to your selected outfitting preferences. You can choose from a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700H or i9-13900H processor, depending on whether you need an extra boost of speed. The i9 processor, which has only four successors, was released in early 2023 and features 14 cores and a max turbo frequency of 5.4 GHz. The i7 is fairly similar, also with 14 cores, but with a reduced turbo frequency of 5.0GHz.

Choose between four different graphics cards; 16GB, 32BG or 64GB of RAM; and 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a whopping 4TB of SSD storage - by far the largest memory capacity in our list. Opt for the 1920 x 1200 pixel non-touch screen or the 3456 x 2160 pixel touch screen, and decide whether to add the Intel vPro Platform system management software, which allows employees or IT administrators to configure changes to applications on your system remotely.

This is a truly customisable laptop with the potentiality to become an all-powerful machine (if you've got the budget for it). Even at the lower end of the spectrum, it's fast, powerful, and has a ton of memory, and definitely earns a top contender spot on our list.

If you're more into coding than music production, check out our top pick of the best laptops for coding.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 14

Key specs

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB

16GB Screen: 2.8K 2880 x 1800, 120 Hz refresh rate, stylus compatible, 550 nits peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio

2.8K 2880 x 1800, 120 Hz refresh rate, stylus compatible, 550 nits peak brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio Storage: 512GB

512GB Dimensions: 1.9 x 32.3 x 22.4 cm

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is a powerful machine that comes with the added advantage of dual monitors. Its standout feature is the 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge display, offering top-notch image quality. With its cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, it is an ideal choice for professionals engaged in video editing, music production, gaming, and immersive streaming experiences.

The extra screen give you more space to view plug-in windows and mixing desks, as well as providing the option to open multiple apps at once. Additionally, the ScreenPad Pro serves as a versatile drawing pad, perfect for note-taking, sketching ideas, or precise graphical editing when used with a stylus.

In terms of connectivity, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED offers a comprehensive set of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2, DC-in, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack. Notably, it surpasses the MacBook Air with its hands-free login feature, allowing users to unlock the device with face recognition. Furthermore, the Dolby Atmos 4-mic array stereo sound enhances the audio experience.

Overall, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED impresses with its powerful performance and versatile features. Its dual monitors, combined with the exceptional display quality and intuitive control options, make it a compelling choice for professionals seeking seamless productivity and creative flexibility.

Read our full review of the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED.

MSI Katana

Buy now from Currys PC World (£944.00).

Key specs

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H

11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB RAM: 16GB

16GB Screen: 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080p, 144 Hz display, IPS LCD

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080p, 144 Hz display, IPS LCD Storage: 512GB

512GB Dimensions: 2. x 35.9 x 25.9 cm

2. x 35.9 x 25.9 cm Weight: 2.1kg

Presenting the MSI Katana, a gaming laptop designed to deliver speed and performance. Powered by an 11th generation Intel i7 processor boasting 8 cores and a max turbo frequency of 4.60GHz, this laptop ensures snappy reaction times and ample power, supported by its 16GB of RAM.

With 512GB of storage, the MSI Katana provides ample space to store your gaming library. While weighing 2.1kg, it offers a reasonable balance between portability and power, making it a viable option for gamers on the move. Considering its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, the MSI Katana is certainly a worthy contender to consider for your gaming needs.

The right laptop can turn music producing from a time consuming chore ruined by whirring fans and loading symbols, to the immersive and exhilarating experience of unleashing your creative potential. No one wants to be interrupted by failing technology when they're in the middle of creating, so consider upgrading your set-up with one of the fantastic machines in our list. Happy producing!

Advertisement

If you're looking for more ways to enhance your music producing experience, why not check out the best headphones for music producers?