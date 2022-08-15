Whether you're fully in the office, dedicated to your home office, or now operating a hybrid system, you'll be spending a lot of time at your chosen desk.

Advertisement

With this in mind, it is worth having the best office space possible. To achieve this, there is a huge range of different devices, gadgets and tools that you can use to make a desk a home.

We've gathered our top picks for the best office gadgets and listed them all done below.

The best office gadgets

Rocketbook smart reusable notebook

This reusable notebook wipes clean, so it's an eco-friendly way of taking notes. After using a Pilot Frixion erasable pen to write as normal, just wipe away your work with a damp cloth. So it works like a whiteboard, but feels like pen and paper.

There's also an app which lets you scan and store your notes, so you can save and send your work and doodles.

Writing desk mat

If you're an avid note taker while you work, this writable desk pad could be the perfect investment for you. It comes with a mouse pad side, and a whiteboard desk side. This means you can continue to use your mouse and keyboard as you normally would, while also being able to take notes on the things that matter right on the desk.

It comes with three pens and an eraser, and uses non-slip technology to keep everything in place.

Buy now from Amazon (£29.99)

2 in 1 headphone stand with wireless charger

If you want to keep your headphones safe, and your desk looking aesthetically pleasing, a good headphone stand is a worthwhile investment. This one from the brand Avantree offers a nice wood and metal stand, complete with a small tray for your extra bits.

Buy now from Amazon (£26.99)

Smart backpack

Nordace

Finding a practicable bag that is work (and after work drinks) appropriate isn’t always an easy task but with a padded laptop compartment, USB charging port and secret pockets for valuables, the Nordace Siena does the job nicely. There’s even a fleece-lined sunglasses compartment which is ideal for those of us who regularly lose or sit on our favourite pair of shades.

This elegant rucksack also works well if you’re travelling by plane thanks to the luggage strap which slips onto your suitcase handle. This means you can keep all of your luggage in one place when you’re darting through the airport.

The straightforward yet smart design is also available in beige, blue, green, red and grey. The bag’s inoffensive colours and style make it appropriate for a variety of outings.

Microsoft Arc bluetooth wireless mouse

Amazon

Amazon

Have you ever fancied flattening your computer mouse and popping it in your pocket? Well, you are in luck.

This nifty office gadget from Microsoft has a flexible design which straightens out for convenient packing. When flattened, the device switches off so you save power when it’s not in use. The mouse wakes up when you return it to its curved shape in your hand. Pretty neat.

The Arc shapes itself to fit your palm, so this is very much your own personal office gadget.

It requires Microsoft 10/8.1, has a wireless range of 5m in an office environment and connects through Bluetooth. The innovative full scroll plane allows you to scroll both horizontally and vertically, so practicality as well as appearance and comfort have all been taken into consideration here.

Take a look at our top cool gadgets for 2022 for more tech inspiration.

Mini desk hoover

Amazon

If you haven’t already been introduced, meet mini Henry the Hoover.

Measuring just 10 by 6.5cm, this novelty office gadget picks up your biscuit and sandwich crumbs so you can have a clean workspace. It is powered by 2 AA batteries and has a bendy nozzle for those spots that tend to get missed by the duster. You can finally get rid of those infuriating bits of dust that sit on your keyboard and annoy you all day.

Ember mug²

Ember

With such a hefty price tag, you’d be correct to think this quite ordinary-looking mug has magical powers.

The Ember Mug² is a smart mug which not only keeps your coffee hot but allows you to set a specific drinking temperature using the Ember app on your phone. The app also notifies you when your cuppa has reached your preferred temperature. So there should be fewer burnt tongues and sad cold cups of tea in the office.

With a built-in battery, your tailored brew stays at the selected temperature for 80 minutes which gives you plenty of time to get distracted in the office and forget you even made a cup of tea. You can even pop it on the charging coaster to keep it fuelled up and ready to go.

Someone pinching your mug at work just got that little bit more serious.

Groov-e ares LED desk lamp with wireless charging pad & clock

Currys

The Swiss Army knife of desk lamps, this office gadget has many functions.

We’ll start with the LED lamp. It has five brightness levels as well as three different light modes to choose from, so whether you need to be woken up by a bright light or fancy a dim evening glow, you’re a bit spoilt for choice.

The base of the lamp is a 5W wireless phone charger which is always convenient to have in the office. All you need to do is place your device on the base.

The stem has an LCD display which tells you the time and the date. It also works as an alarm clock so if your office naps are getting out of control, you can set an alarm to make sure you don’t miss your meeting. This feature also makes this a suitable bedside lamp.

It doesn’t stop there. If you’re curious about the temperature - and let’s face it, that’s always a hot topic when it comes to office chat - the multi-purposed gadget tells you that too.

And as well as having so many features, it’s a pretty pleasant addition to the desk with the faux leather finish giving it a smart look. Ok and one more thing, it is collapsible, so you can fold it away, making it very easy to transport.

Read more: