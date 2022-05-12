The best pet cameras for dogs and cats in 2022

Leaving your pet at home while you go out and about is a moment that happens too often. But pet cameras have found a way to make it feel easier, giving you the chance to check up on them and make sure everything's okay at home.

Some pet cameras can even give your pet a treat while you're not in, and they often offer two-way audio for you to both hear and speak to your beloved animals.

Most pet cameras are suitable for both cats and dogs (and other animals too, of course). The cameras with treat dispensers are often designed to accommodate dog treats, but this can be managed by finding other pet's treats that fit.

Smart cameras also work well as pet cameras, as they often give the user freedom of where to aim or zoom the camera around the house. Plus, most smart cams can distinguish animals from humans, and can send you only necessary alerts for when your pet needs attention.

So, read on for our top picks for the best pet cameras available.

Best pet cameras to buy in 2022

Furbo Dog Camera

If your heart breaks every time you leave your dog at home, this pet camera from Furbo is designed to help avoid exactly that. It's an advanced way to keep up communication with your dog while you're out, with the Furbo having a camera to see what your dog's doing, and two-way audio so you can speak to them from afar.

The Furbo has a feature that will notify your smartphone when it detects your dog barking, so you'll know exactly when your calming voice is needed. Or, you can load it up with their favourite treats and toss them when they're hungry.

Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24

This indoor camera from Eufy has smart recording technology to detect whether a human or a pet is present - allowing you to set what event you want to be notified for. The camera impressively offers 24/7 1080p recording meaning, wherever you are, you can see your pets in great detail.

Two-way communication allows you to speak in real-time to animals on the other end. The Solo IndoorCam P24 can also automatically track and follow subjects moving around your home, so it can double up as both a pet camera and a security camera. Plus, it can be used with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Buy now from Eufy (£47.99), Amazon (£47.99).

Petcube Bites 2

Included with the Petcube Bites 2 is a hanging wall mount, which is a particularly nifty way to get a good view of the whole room. Combine this with the 160° wide-angle lens and the 1080p HD live recording, and you'll never go a moment without being able to see your beloved animals.

Using the Petcube app, you can watch live footage or view all recorded videos, and you can send invitations to friends or family so that they have access, too. The app can also send you alerts and let you give treats to your pets.

Skymee Petalk AI II

With Full HD real-time video, night vision and motion detection, the Skymee pet camera can be a great way to keep track of what your pets are doing. Plus, you can talk, hear and toss treats at your pets with the fun dispenser, and you can even set up programs to treat them while you're busy.

Google Nest Cam

The Nest Cam from Google can send you different alerts for different activities, with its technology being able to distinguish between a human and a pet. The camera has HDR and night vision for around-the-clock viewing.

The camera also records three hours of event video history, and if your Wi-Fi cuts out it can record an hour of footage. The Nest Cam can be used indoors or outdoors, perfect for those pets who can go out by themselves.

Petcube Cam

1080p HD live streaming with 8x digital zoom and a 110° wide-angle view makes this a strong choice for a pet camera with accurate details. The camera can automatically switch to night mode in low- and no-light conditions, and it's said to be able to view objects up to 30 feet away in pitch black.

Suitable for dogs or cats, the Petcube Cam can recognise barks and meows to tell the difference between pets and humans.

Wyze Cam Pan

The Wyze Cam Pan is best if you want to look all around your room. It can pan in a 360° live rotation at a speed of 110° per second. Offering live streaming, recording and playback in 1080p HD resolution, the camera can be ideal for keeping a close watch on your cats or dogs.

You can set four waypoints to easily direct the Wyze camera to a specific view. It also has a feature to track any moving object in its field - but this can be turned off if not needed, especially if you have kids running around!

Neos SmartCam

If you buy a set of Neos SmartCams, you can position them in different rooms and easily keep a close track of your pets. The viewing app can switch between multiple cameras to show different parts of the house, which can be ideal when your pet likes to wander.