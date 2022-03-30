The best retro watches for an old-school style in 2022

Watches, with all their capacities for telling the time, are known to be timeless. As accessories come in and out of fashion, the designs of watches and timepieces can become even more appreciated the older they are.

A huge number of watches draw inspiration from, or replicate, past models. Our selection here can help you find the right one, and we’ve included a diverse range for different budgets and styles. Whether it’s a military style that you’re looking for, or a retro minimalism, or something a bit more iconic – our guide has you covered.

Best retro watches to buy in 2022

Casio Unisex Watch in Resin/Acrylic Glass

The iconic Casio watch is famously retro. The Casio watch was first released in 1974 and, as one of the first brands to utilise the mass production of quartz watches, they became known as the world’s first successful electronic watch.

The visual design of the newer models has mostly remained true since those original ’70s watches, with functional improvements and slight aesthetic upgrades to keep them up to date. This model in gold has a built-in side light to illuminate the screen, a daily alarm feature and a timer that’s measured with 1/100th-second accuracy.

Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso One Ladies’ Watch

Jeager-Lecoultre’s Reverso family of watches were introduced all the way back in the 1930s, when British Army officers needed watches that could withstand the polo matches they played in India. This ladies’ watch has diamond setting, long lines and a sense of femininity that draws strong inspiration from the first Reverso watches for women.

26 diamonds create a striking frame within the bezel and the surrounding silver finishes for a notable look. All packed into a stainless steel frame, this is the type of watch you’ll want to keep for a long time.

Timex 38mm Q Timex Reissue Men’s Watch

First released in 1979 among the quartz-fuelled watch boom of the ’70s, the diver-inspired Timex Q watch is a longstanding timepiece. The reissue has recreated every detail from the original, from the red and blue ring to the functional battery hatch behind the watch face. The hatch can be opened with a coin, so you won’t need a jeweller to change the battery.

The woven stainless steel bracelet has a clasp that can be folded over to attach to your wrist. Plus, the rotating top ring and solid back colour should be familiar to any dedicated Timex wearers.

Tissot T -Classic Tradition 31mm Ladies Watch

Tissot’s range of Tradition watches combine their modern quality with hints of nostalgia. Drawing from Tissot’s past, they influence the designs with looks from older watches, bringing a vintage feel to a contemporary timepiece.

Classical details and vintage finishes are on display with this 31mm Ladies Watch, complete with Roman numerals and a leather wrist strap.

Seiko Style 60s 40mm Men’s Watch

From the Presage Style 60 collection, this is a functionally modern watch inspired by the looks from Seiko’s 60s-era watches. The Japanese watchmakers created Japan’s first ever chronograph in 1964, which went on to inspire this collection.

The men’s watch is updated for the modern wearer with 4R movement and sepia-toned lumbirite – a luminescent, environmentally-friendly paint.

Casio A100WEGG-1AEF

A modernised version of the classic 1977 F-100 Casio watch, the A100WEGG-1AEF has subtle colouring and front-facing buttons for a distinctly retro look.

It features an alarm, stopwatch and LED light on an ion-plated case and bracelet. The beauty is in the details here with small text, black detailing and vintage design inspiration.

American Classic PSR Digital Quartz

Hamilton triggered a significant shift in watchmaking in 1970 with the release of the Hamilton Pulsar. It was the first ever digital watch, and the simplicity of it sparked a wave among watchmakers trying to improve (or perhaps overcomplicate) the design.

50 years later, you can wear this same design on your wrist with the reissued American Classic PSR Digital Quartz watch, with a hybrid display and a stainless-steel case.

Emporio Armani AR11434 Ladies’ Watch

The vintage simplicity of this watch can be seen in the thin leather strap, the number-less watch face and the solid-colour background. It has a naturally retro feel to it while adorned with a pearl dial for an added sense of sophistication. It’s quartz-powered and is also water-resistant up to 30 metres.

Casio A1000MGA-5EF

This fully gold-coloured watch carries the classic Casio design into a strikingly new look. It has all the features you can expect from Casio – a stopwatch, alarm, calendar and backlight – with a stainless steel Milanese strap.

The mineral glass screen is said to be scratch-resistant, too. Part of the Casio Vintage A1000 range, it’s a perfect fusion between the old and the new.

Bulova Men’s Archive MIL-SHIPS-W-2181

Paying tribute to a series of 1957 prototypes created by Bulova for the US Navy, the MIL-SHIPS-W-2181 is a modern watch with a military origin. The prototypes were so rare that Bulova’s team weren’t aware of them until a New York-based collector brought the watch to their attention, allowing this new model to be conceived.

In a matte, stainless steel case, the watch features automatic movement, moisture detection and a waterproof blue nylon strap. It’s also said to be water-resistant up to 200 metres.

Zenith Pilot Type 20 Chronograph Ton Up 45mm

The Zenith aviation watches became a classic collection known for their engineering and aesthetics. The new Pilot collection draws inspiration from them, modelled into upgraded versions that carry the same Zenith quality.

The Pilot Type 20 Chronograph is an automatic, stainless steel watch with a green leather strap. The most striking feature is the watch face, with the intricate detailing and unique font.

Pre-Owned TAG Heuer Monaco Calibre 12 Mens Watch

The 2011 Monaco Calibre 12 watch from TAG Heuer was a stunning example of a vintage watch with a timeless design. This pre-owned model from Goldsmiths has a 39mm stainless steel case with a sapphire crystal glass screen.

The colours stand out here, the natural balance between the blue, red, white and black details create a watch that’s bound to draw attention.

