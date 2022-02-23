The 7 best spy toys for kids in 2022

Any kid that’s obsessed with spies is in luck: There are loads of spy toy sets out there. A passion for secret agents likely means kids are starting to become curious and interested in exploration and technology. There’s a range of toy sets available that help develop such skills while keeping it fun and imaginative for the young ones.
Read on for our top picks of spy toys for those curious kids.
Best spy toys for curious children
KidzLabs Spy Science Secret Message Kit
This fun and comprehensive toy kit from 4M can give your kids everything they’d need to start sending secret messages. Kids can practice their spy skills with the many items included like the invisible message writer, the Morse code torch and the components needed to make the 20-page spy journal.
Kids can uncover secret messages with the developer, stick code and message capsules, and the cipher wheel and secret codes library will help them learn all they need. Also included in the box is a super spy ID card for kids to show off! An interactive and educational way for your kid to explore their new passion.
Long Range LCD Screen Walkie Talkies
No spy kit is complete without a communication device. Walkie talkies are a great way to get involved with your kids’ adventures: Stay on the line as they uncover secrets or take it to the next level and role play as the spy HQ.
These walkie talkies from Toy Zee are designed to be child-friendly, with a simple, straightforward design and a lightweight build that can easily fit a child’s hand. Suitable for ages 4+, the walkie talkies also have a VOX feature to allow them to talk hands-free. The devices have nine main channels and one-to-one communication to minimise others listening in on the same channel.
Thames and Kosmos Master Detective Toolkit
BrightMinds’ range of children’s toys are designed to make learning more fun and accessible, and this kit from Thames & Kosmos can help your child become more familiar with science and lab work. The detective toolkit includes equipment and documents to learn more about securing a crime scene and analysing and documenting evidence, including fingerprints, footprints and tire tracks.
Spy X Micro Spy Gear Set
This spy gear kit can encourage kids to explore their surroundings. Taking your kids’ imagination to the next level, it includes a utility belt with four micro tools: a spy light, an invisible ink pen, a motion alarm and a micro listener. Join your young one as they use their new gear to explore the outside world.
LOGIBLOCS Secret Recorder Kit
The Secret Recorder kit from LOGIBLOCS helps your kids to explore while developing STEM skills. With the gadget, kids can build seven different kinds of innovative systems. A voice recorder, message box, light sensor and Morse code machine, among others, are included to make use out of technological systems.
A to Z 9300 Spy Set
Your young one can become as close to a real life spy as possible with this Secret Mission Set from A to Z. Kids can use the spy glasses, binoculars and periscope to spy on the family and send secret messages using the special transporter device. Suitable for children aged 5+.
Kasachoy Night Vision Goggles
These spy goggles have two pop-out LED lights so that your child can safely see in the dark up to 25 feet away. The lights emit a cool, blue light and are powered by batteries (not included). The green tint will create the feeling of looking through real-life night vision goggles to help your kids’ imagination run wild.
