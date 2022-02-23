The 7 best spy toys for kids in 2022

KidzLabs Spy Science Secret Message Kit

This fun and comprehensive toy kit from 4M can give your kids everything they’d need to start sending secret messages. Kids can practice their spy skills with the many items included like the invisible message writer, the Morse code torch and the components needed to make the 20-page spy journal.

Kids can uncover secret messages with the developer, stick code and message capsules, and the cipher wheel and secret codes library will help them learn all they need. Also included in the box is a super spy ID card for kids to show off! An interactive and educational way for your kid to explore their new passion.

Long Range LCD Screen Walkie Talkies

No spy kit is complete without a communication device. Walkie talkies are a great way to get involved with your kids’ adventures: Stay on the line as they uncover secrets or take it to the next level and role play as the spy HQ.

These walkie talkies from Toy Zee are designed to be child-friendly, with a simple, straightforward design and a lightweight build that can easily fit a child’s hand. Suitable for ages 4+, the walkie talkies also have a VOX feature to allow them to talk hands-free. The devices have nine main channels and one-to-one communication to minimise others listening in on the same channel.

Thames and Kosmos Master Detective Toolkit

BrightMinds’ range of children’s toys are designed to make learning more fun and accessible, and this kit from Thames & Kosmos can help your child become more familiar with science and lab work. The detective toolkit includes equipment and documents to learn more about securing a crime scene and analysing and documenting evidence, including fingerprints, footprints and tire tracks.

Spy X Micro Spy Gear Set

This spy gear kit can encourage kids to explore their surroundings. Taking your kids’ imagination to the next level, it includes a utility belt with four micro tools: a spy light, an invisible ink pen, a motion alarm and a micro listener. Join your young one as they use their new gear to explore the outside world.

LOGIBLOCS Secret Recorder Kit