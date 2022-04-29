The best tennis gadgets for true fans of the sport in 2022

Tennis fans out there can appreciate how much endless fun can be had on the court. It's a fun sport that challenges your skill, technique and physical fitness in a unique way.

There are some exciting new elements that can be brought into your game. That could be through closely monitoring your activity and swing technique or finding new ways to train - or even welcoming music into your sessions.

There's a diverse variety of gadgets and products that can both enhance and further deepen your love of the sport, so check out our picks of the best tennis gadgets below.

Best tennis gadgets to buy in 2022

Apple Watch Series 7

If you're looking to track your fitness activity more closely (and if you have an iPhone), the Apple Watch has almost everything you could need. The built-in fitness trackers can measure a whole load of health and workout metrics, like your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Taking an Apple Watch on the tennis court can deliver some positive results.

There's also the app Swing, on the Apple App Store, that's dedicated for tennis tracking. It can monitor and analyse your wrist motion in your swings, as well as tracking your shots to help you improve your technique.

Fitbit Charge 5

For those without an iPhone, an alternative fitness tracker could be more beneficial. The Fitbit Charge 5 is a widely-popular and well-reviewed option that's compatible with Android OS 8.0 or higher. It features health metrics and workout optimisations and has an impressive battery life of up to seven days.

The smartwatch very handily gives you the option to go phone-free on your workouts, where you won't have to keep your phone on you to get the benefits of the activity trackers - ideal when you're playing and don't want any bulk in your pockets!

Sony Smart Tennis Sensor

This smart gadget can be attached to your tennis racket to build reports on your playstyle. It can record your shots in real time for you to play back and analyse the data, including your swing type, ball spin and speed, impact shot and more.

The Live Mode function allows you to watch the actual footage from your shots to analyse your shot and swing technique more closely.

Slinger Bag

The Slinger Bag is a complete tennis ball shooter that can keep you training all over the court. With a minimum launch speed of 10mph and a max speed of 45 mph, and an oscillator to keep the balls coming in random directions, it can provide a refreshingly varied training session. The wheeled-bag design helps to make it super easy to transport too.

Tennis Ball Dryer

This tennis ball dryer does a few helpful things for the avid player. Not only does it dry tennis balls to keep them in good shape, it also has an integrated net measure and it can keep drinks cool while playing. Plus, the shoulder strap means it can easily be used as a ball carrier.

Pop-It

Fitting all standard rackets, this neat attachment can help you pick up tennis balls quicker with ease. Spending less time bending over to pick up can make the game go more smoothly, and can be a huge help for those with bad backs or limited mobility.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones

When you're training or playing a quiet game, sometimes your favourite music can really make a difference in your energy levels and motivation. Listening to music can also help you go into your own world and have a more peaceful time when training alone.

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones are built for fitness and workout activities, with sweat and weather resistance and earbuds designed to stay secure. The cable around the neck is great for when someone or something needs your attention, allowing the earphones to rest on your shoulder until you need them again.

Matchpoint Tennis Championships

Promoted as a modern take on tennis, Matchpoint Tennis Championships is a new game releasing on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The video game features a deep career mode and a rivalry system that should provide some longlasting entertainment for tennis fans.

Attempting to replicate the realistic rhythms of tennis, the game has a focus on player control and ball physics. Released on 7th July 2022.

View now for PS5 from GAME (£44.99).



AO Tennis 2

Allowing you to create your own player, AO Tennis 2 gives you the chance to play against famous tennis legends like Rafael Nadal and Ash Barty. The game features world rankings for players to climb, in both a singles career or doubles with a friend.