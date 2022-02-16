Best VR headsets to experience a new type of gaming in 2022

If you’re looking to level up your gaming or just want a more immersive entertainment experience, it may be time to invest in virtual reality.

These special headsets use motion tracking technology to provide 360 degree vision and sound which should make you feel as though you’re right in the centre of the latest game or simulated world, but there’s more to it than that.

Virtual reality has now expanded to include cinema-like environments so you can watch your favourite films and latest releases up close, and there’s even the option to socialise with online friends during a casual hangout or a futuristic workout, depending on the headset and their available add-ons.

So if you’d like to experiment with an entry level headset, or you’re looking for a long-term set up, we’ve got you covered with our selection of the best virtual reality headsets available right now.

Best VR headsets to buy in 2022

Oculus Quest 2

One of the leading names in virtual reality, Oculus doesn’t need a console to be set up, simply connect Quest 2 to the app, pick up the controllers, pop on the headset and you’re good to go.

There are plenty of free games to play and multiple worlds to explore in the content library. You can also make further purchases which include hanging out with dinosaurs in Jurassic World or becoming a Jedi in the Star Wars universe.

You can also make the most of the high-res display and super-fast processor to sit in a virtual cinema to watch the newest releases or attend an online concert. With 50 per cent more pixels than the original Quest, this updated version packs more detail than previous iterations to fully immerse you in a new, virtual world.

HTC Vive Pro

Promising to deliver a premium virtual reality experience in seconds, the HTC Vive Pro claims to have the highest quality display of any VR headset currently on the market. This means you can wander new worlds packed with vibrant colours and make use of the 3D spatial sound to feel as though you’ve truly entered another realm.

The kit comes with everything you’ll need to set up the system, including two controllers, all the necessary cables, and even a spare face cushion to keep you comfortable.

This headset has been designed with long sessions in mind, ensuring a usable headset weight and offering adjustable pupillary distances. That basically means you can set the display to its optimum position.

Bnext VR Headset

On the much cheaper end of virtual reality, this headset from Bnext is designed for smartphones that feature a gyro sensor (as most models do) helping to further immerse you in your favourite films, videos and specially designed games.

The viewfinder on the headset is adjustable so you can fiddle with the settings to find the most comfortable fit for the most immersive experience. There’s also soft nose piece built into the design to avoid pressure on your face so you can keep your focus on what’s unfolding in front of you.

This headset comes with a list of free games and virtual reality experiences, with the option to download more from the app store.

Valve Index VR

Designed to link up with a gaming pc that is Valve index ready, this virtual reality headset has been made for those who want to expand their home set up and take their gaming to the next level.

The kit comes with two controllers which are especially tactile, featuring everything from a joystick and trackpad, to multiple buttons and a trigger, handy for whatever world you’re in or game you’re playing. They also have 87 sensors which helps for accuracy and tracking.

This set-up does require you to place two base stations in your room to help track your movements so it’s not as portable as some of the others, aimed instead at the more hardcore VR gamers looking for a premium experience.

