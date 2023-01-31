This latest piece of kit is aiming to put an end to the annoyance of flossing. We’ve all managed to get that piece of coloured string stuck in our gums. Alas, no more.

Advertisement

Water flossers provide a powerful stream of water, designed to get rid of plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

It’s one of the latest ways to supercharge your oral hygiene, working alongside an electric toothbrush.

Thinking of getting your hands on one? We’ve got you covered. Below are our top picks based on in-depth research and analysis of consumer reviews.

Binefia Water Flosser

Binefia’s budget water flosser comes with five cleaning settings to choose from: soft, gentle, normal, strong and pulse. This ensures the pressure can be personalised to users' mouths, which can help with sensitive teeth and areas, as well as ensure it’s suitable for children.

The Binefia include a 360-degree gravity ball design, created to change the direction of the jet to help clean from any angle, claiming to work well for braces, or crowns and bridges.

There are smart functions fitted too, such as the auto-timed feature which helps ensure the cleaning routine matches the time recommendation of a dentist.

It’s waterproof, so it can be used in the shower, plus there are up to 4 hours of charge.

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser

Waterpik’s water flosser uses a combination of water pressure and pulsations, aiming to deep clean the crevices a toothbrush may not be able to reach.

There is also a massage feature designed to stimulate the gums for enhanced circulation. It claims to remove up to 99.9 per cent of plaque.

It has a water capacity that allows for 45 seconds of continued use and the flossing tip rotates 360 degrees to make it easier to reach every area.

Waterpik also includes multiple tips: a high-pressure jet tip for general use, an orthodontic tip designed for braces, a tip designed specifically to deal with plaque, and a tongue cleaner.

Spotlight Oral Care Water Flosser

This flosser from Spotlight Oral Care provides various water pressures and pulsations.

There are three operating modes including normal, soft and pulse, aiming to remove bacteria for users with a range of different tooth sensitivities.

They include specialised tips for a variety of cleaning techniques, a 360-degree rotating nozzle and a rechargeable battery.

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser

Buy now from Philips (£119.99)

Philips’ premium water flosser is packed with advanced features: it splits the stream into four water jets to cover a wider surface area.

There is also pulse wave technology, designed to guide users between the teeth in deep clean mode and ensure the floss is as effective as possible.

There are two flossing modes, 'deep clean' and 'clean', which allow users to adjust the pulsing technology. For those with sensitive teeth, there are three intensities to choose from.

There’s a standard tip for spot cleaning, designed to boost pressure in a single spot for precise cleaning. Once charged, the battery is able to support up to 14 days of use.

Hangsun Water Flosser

This affordable water flosser from Hangsun is designed to provide deep cleaning, with three modes to choose from. You can use a soft setting for gentle cleanse, a normal setting for general use, or a pulse setting for massaging and rinsing.

There are eight different nozzles for various cleaning methods, from cleaning food debris in a brace or cleaning the tongue, to rinsing and massaging below the gumline.

It features 360-degree tip rotation for accuracy and it’s entirely waterproof if you want to use it in the shower or bath. The full tank holds 300ml of water, enough for 60 seconds of continuous use before refilling.

Waterpik Whitening Water Flosser

Buy now from Boots (£99.99)

If the Waterpik option above wasn’t quite advanced enough for you, this option provides a tooth-whitening solution, as well as a host of water-flossing benefits.

It claims to restore natural whiteness in four weeks, removing stains from hard-to-reach areas. You simply place a whitening tablet into the water tank, which mixes to form a removal agent.

There are three tips for various cleaning techniques, plus enough whitening tablets to last for 30 days. Waterpik suggest one tablet every day, with one minute of flossing.

Advertisement

There are ten water pressure settings to choose from, so you can ensure the cleaning power matches your tooth sensitivity. The reservoir holds 600ml, able to provide 90 seconds of continued use.