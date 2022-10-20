Black Friday is almost here. The yearly saving event is an opportunity to get a discount on gadgets, kitchen appliances and just about everything you could ever buy.

In the lead-up to the event we'll be listing all of the biggest discounts on our favourite gadgets right here.

Everything from the big discounts on Apple, the small chances to save on a next-gen console, and the largest savings on an airfryer to cut down your cooking time.

While we've still got a few weeks until the big discounts appear, we've picked out the gadgets we are most expecting to see this year below.

The Black Friday gadget deals to look out for

PS5 and Xbox Series X

Last year, the PS5 was hard to find stock over Black Friday, never mind a discount. A year on and it looks like this will still be the case, just to a slightly lesser degree. Amazon has already stated that you'll need to be invited to buy a PS5 (you can apply to do this on their website). Other retailers are equally going to be struggling with stock if demand is as high as expected. While discounts will be unlikely, bundles with savings on games and accessories will likely be more common during the Black Friday sale. Xbox Series X: Currently the Xbox Series X seems like it will have a lot less stock issues than the PS5 this Black Friday. No retailers are warning about stock and that means more chances of a discount. Like the PS5, the best savings will likely be on additional accessories and added games with your console. Keep your eyes on Amazon, Argos, Very and other similar retailers.

Apple

Between headphones, tablets, smartphones, headphones and more, there are plenty of Apple products to keep an eye on this Black Friday. While Apple isn't exactly known for its sales or big discounts, Black Friday is usually where we see the company hit its biggest savings.

We have a full Black Friday Apple deals guide for you to see all of the best deals as and when they happen.

Air fryers

Airfryers are the latest big thing in cooking technology, offering a faster and more efficient way to cook lots of different types of food.

If you've been considering buying an airfryer, Black Friday is going to be a good time to take the plunge with plenty of discounts on a range of different airfryers.

A number of retailers will have Black Friday air fryer deals, including Currys, Amazon and Argos.

Android smartphones

© Google

Like with Apple products, Black Friday is the best time to buy an Android smartphone. While there plenty of Android smartphones discounted during this time, the three main ones to keep your eyes out for are:

Samsung: Android's biggest smartphone brand and a frequent face in Black Friday sales, Samsung will likely pop up throughout the period with some savings on a few key devices. The latest Samsung Galaxy S22 devices, as well as Samsung's 2022 Fold and Flip handsets will most likely be the key focus, but expect some large discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, as well as Samsung' budget A series smartphones.

Google: Google has recently released its latest two smartphones: The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Despite being new releases, these two handsets should see some good discounts during Black Friday, along with last year's Google Pixel 6a, 6 and 6 Pro.

OnePlus: If you want high-end specs at an affordable price point, OnePlus could be the way to go with Android, and luckily, it is frequently in big Black Friday sales.

So where should you look to find the best Black Friday phone deals? The retailers that usually discount smartphones at this time of year are Amazon, Very, Argos and Currys.

Amazon home tech and speakers

Every year, Amazon is easily one of the biggest players in Black Friday. While that mostly includes discounts on other company's products, they also have a range of their own devices on sale.

Amazon gets pretty generous at this time of the year, cutting prices on speakers, security devices, tablets and more.

Expect discounts on most Amazon devices, especially on the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Sleep tech and mattresses

Sleep is important, we all know that, and while investing in a new mattress or bedding can get expensive very quickly, Black Friday does help to alleviate those costs.

Mattresses and bedding are now a big part of Black Friday sales, both directly from sleep companies themselves and from 3rd party retailers.

Brands including Emma, Eight Sleep and Simba will all almost definitely run their own sales. But you'll also be able to get savings on them through the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos.

Headphones

© Bose

Whether you're in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, some budget in-ear buds or a pair of running headphones, Black Friday is a great time to invest in audio products. Amazon has in the past offered discounts on brands like Sony, Apple, Bose and Beats.

Look out for discounts on the Sony WH-1000XM5 and XM4, Bose 700, Apple AirPods Max and Beats Fits Pro - all some of the most commonly discounted headphones.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday officially starts on 25 November. For even more gadget deals, there's also Cyber Monday to think about. It tends to focus on online deals and starts on the following Monday, so this year it's on 29 November.

Where will the best Black Friday gadget deals be?

With so many retailers offering massive sales, it can be tricky knowing where to look. We've put together a list of where the best black Friday gadget deals are likely to be, so your hunt for the best tech deals can be less frantic, and more efficient.

