There’s something about the beginning of a new year that makes us self-reflective.

We often look back over the year and evaluate how it went; many of us create resolutions with the hope that we enter another year anew, like a snake that has freshly shed its skin.

Well, the products we've picked here might just help you achieve your goal, whatever it may be. From multi-purpose juicers to robotic hoovers, we've got you covered.

Where to find January deals Amazon - Find bargains in Amazon's sale, with discounts on smart home equipment, wellness and more

Argos - Save up to a third on tech, fitness equipment and more

Very - From shark vacuums to iPhones, find discounts across top brands

Currys - Find savings of up to 30% on over 1000 products including laptops and TVs

Robery Dyas - Explore discounts across a wide range of kitchen tech, gadgets and more

Apple Watch Series 6 - (29% off)

Buy now from Amazon (£529.00)

This top of the range smart watch features all of Apple’s latest tech. It aims to monitor your health, allowing users to measure blood oxygen using a sensor and a custom-built app.

You can check your heart rhythm with the ECG app or track your daily activity in the fitness app for iPhone.

If you’re looking to pick up a new sport in the new year there are a number of activities to choose from. Apple allows you to measure everything from running and yoga to swimming, thanks to water resistance for up to 50 metres.

There are a host of other useful features, including streaming, Siri, and Apple Pay.

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill Air Fryer & Dehydrator - (20% off)

Buy now from Argos (£200)

Air fryers were one of the most popular products in 2022, helping to keep electricity bills low and save time when cooking. They remain a handy piece of kit to consider in the new year.

They've also become popular for healthy eating: this multi-purpose air fryer from Ninja can hold five to six portions and cook food with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

It features a large capacity grill, designed to cook meat and fish using a Smart Cook System that allows you to select the best finish for you, from rare to well-done.

Ninja include a digital cooking probe with an alarm to monitor the temperature of your food and ensure it’s perfectly cooked. There should be a suitable range for everyone; it can grill, roast, bake, dehydrate or reheat.

Theragun Prime - (35% off)

Buy now from CurrentBody (£179.00)

Those new year’s workouts can be pretty taxing. Especially if, like many, you have barely moved over the Christmas period (we’re in no place to judge).

If DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) from exercising is getting a bit much, it might be a good idea to look into a massage gun.

Massage guns use "percussive therapy" to target areas of pain with a deep muscle massage. This option from Theragun offers four attachments for different sensations, a variable intensity and up to five different speed settings.

It also comes with an intuitive app to act as a guide, helping you get the best from Theragun’s stress and strain relieving features.

Lumie Bodyclock Luxe Wake up to Daylight Lamp - (21% off)

Buy now from John Lewis (179)

If you struggle with sleeping and are aiming to develop a more regular pattern, this smart table lamp from Lumie might be the answer. It uses a form of light therapy, waking you gently at your alarm time when the light is brightest.

Listed as a Class 1 graded medical device, Lumie claims the light therapy provided allows users to reset their internal clock and ensure a healthy daily cycle of hormones, metabolism and sleep.

It wakes you gradually, simulating a sunrise with over 20 wake-up sounds to choose from. To help you drift off, there’s also an integrated LED in the lamp, allowing you to set a low blue light before going to sleep.

The fading light is designed to help produce melatonin, with a gradual sunset to help you feel naturally drowsy.

Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner - (38% off)

Buy now from Amazon (£199.00)

This robotic vacuum cleaner helps you clean your floors without so much as lifting a finger. It uses a logical route planning system, rather than hoovering in random paths, to ensure it covers the entire surface.

A report is then synced to an app, allowing you to schedule cleanings and view your cleaning history. It also features a voice assistant control, can move over bumps (such as the edges of carpets) and will even self-charge when it’s getting low.

AMZCHEF Cold Press Juicer

Buy now from Amazon (£99.99)

Juicers are reaching a new level of usefulness in recent times. They can be used to make cocktails, grind meat, and even work as a shredder.

This option from AMZCHEF comes with two variable speeds, “soft” and “hard”, allowing you to adjust for the demands of your juice.

The design of the cute is stated to help extract more than 90% of the juice to reduce waste and ensure drier pulp, which can be used as fertiliser or compost for plants.

AMZCHEF ensure a reverse function has been fitted, helping to dislodge any stuck pieces. There are also juice storage cups with lids, so you can store your juice in the fridge to keep it fresh.