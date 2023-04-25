Your computer's USB ports don't just have to be for a traditional mouse, USB stick or keyboard. There are plenty of gadgets out there, from the weird and wonderful to the extremely useful.

Whether you're interested in podcasting, streaming, or just want to keep yourself entertained while in the office, we run through a wide variety of USB gadgets below.

If you're looking for more computer-related gadgets for your set-up, check out our list of the best pc accessories.

Garmee Electric Coffee Mug Warmer

The Electric USB Cup Warmer is designed to make heating a cup at your desk as easy as possible. This compact warmer plugs into any USB port, aiming to keep your drink at a suitable temperature while you work or relax.

It uses a temperature control system, offering two different settings to choose from: 40 or 60 degrees Celsius. There’s also an eight-hour automatic shut-off designed to prevent the cup warmer from becoming a safety hazard.

Garmee state it features a four-inch water-resistant surface with a touch switch to activate the heating. There’s also a indicator light which flashes from blue to red to indicate whether it's cold or hot.

RØDECaster Pro II

Given the vast popularity of podcasting and streaming, it’s no wonder new tech is being released to make it as easy and cost-efficient for content creators as possible.

The RØDECaster Pro II was released in May 2022. It’s a control panel for producing audio, and it builds on the previous model, the Pro, by shaving down the size and updating the tech.

While the previous model was aimed only at podcast makers, this one is said to be aimed at a wide range of audio producers and creators. It has new preamps and new “SMART Pads” for triggering sounds, voice effects, and other effects while recording a podcast, streaming, or recording music.

More like this

RED5 5” Plasma Ball

Remember the Van de Graaff generator in Back to the Future? While this won’t have the same static effect, this Plasma Ball 5 USB is a similarly shaped gadget that creates a luminous light pattern within a glass sphere.

RED5 state that its compact size makes it a good fit for a desktop, helping to brighten up your workspace.

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

This USB Vacuum Cleaner is designed to provide a mini hoover to clear up your workspace. It’s stated to need two hours of charging to be able to last for four hours.

It's designed to target dust, paper scraps or powder, without being too big and clunky. It features ergonomic grooves, said to make it easier to hold, and it’s available in light blue, pink, or white.

RED5 Desktop LED Clock Fan

This Desktop LED Clock Fan is a USB gadget that combines a desktop fan with an LED clock.

It uses a red and green LED display, lighting up the time with three hand movement. It's said to be able to rotate up to 360-degrees and features two speed settings.

Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2

Another gadget born from the growing world of online streaming; the Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 aims to be a crucial part of a studio set-up.

It features 15 LCD keys, designed to help users control apps and post on social media, as well as control physical functions like muting a mic or adjusting the audio.

The idea is to remove complicated wires or control systems, helping to make your streams more seamless and professional for your audience.

The face is also customisable, allowing users to download different design interfaces to match their set-ups.

Hengpro Rechargeable Balance Lamp

This USB lamp features a metal rotating core, which rotates slowly to add a touch of modern aesthetics to your home.

It features a range of LED colour settings and there’s also the option to adjust the brightness. The bulb is said to feature a memory function, which retains the last brightness and colour setting you used.

SmartDevil Neck Fan

This USB-powered neck fan aims to blow air down your neck to keep you cool while you work. It uses 48 wind outlets for a 360-degree airflow, claiming to feature a battery life of three hours from a full charge.

Funtime World’s Smallest Dust Blower

If your desk is getting a little dirty, this miniature dust blower is designed to help you deal with that.

It also has an extra-long cable, so if you’re looking to annoy your colleagues, it can do that too.

Auraglow USB Word Clock

Auraglow’s USB clock takes things very literally. It displays the time in words, reading top to bottom in white LEDs.

It might feel a bit like it’s shouting at you, which we guess is probably the desired effect.

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro

Buy now from Razer (£399.99)

This soundbar from Razer is said to create a wide soundstage, using their THX Spatial Audio. There’s also a subwoofer, designed to create a deep bass.

It also claims to be the first PC soundbar with head-tracking AI, designed to direct sound to your ears for a more immersive listening experience.

Logitech Litra Glow

If you’re looking to improve your streaming set-up, or simply look more professional on work Zoom calls, lighting is important.

This light from Logitech is designed to provide balanced lighting, stated to be wide and soft – aiming to flatter your face and eliminate shadows.

Obsbot Meet AI-Powered 4k Webcam

This Obsbot webcam boasts an ultra-wide camera that claims to capture images in 4K resolution. Its AI-powered functionality allows for automatic framing of your face during video calls.

The webcam is equipped with a magnetic stand, one-touch background blurring, and HDR capabilities for low-light settings.

BELKIN Wireless Charger & Portable Power Bank

This wireless charger can be charged by USB, giving you access to a 10,000mAh battery. Belkin claim this is enough to give you up to two charges on your iPhone 12 and 13.

It’s compatible with iPhone 12 and later, or any Qi enabled wireless device. It features LED indicators to let you know how much charge is left.

Jiusion 2K HD USB Digital Microscope

This affordable USB microscope can connect to your Windows, Mac, Android or Linux devices, giving users access to a 2k display.

It’s designed to be used for geographic research, printing or jewellery making, giving a closer look at what you’re working on. It features adjustable LED lighting to help you see, with eight sets of LEDs.

ZEYXINH Sunset Lamp

A lamp that took social media by storm, the sunset lamp had been shedding orange rays across bedrooms across the world since its rise to popularity in 2021.

This option is made from an aluminium with an iron lamp body, which is said to keep the lamp durable and stable.

The size and shape of the beam can be adjusted by rotating the light head, and it can be rotated 360-degrees to reach all corners of your room.

Dallfoll Coffee Frother

This USB rechargeable whisk features two heads: one for whisking milk for a coffee and another for whisking eggs or making whipped cream. It could be a handy buy if you're thinking about whipping up a cappuccino or Dalgona coffee in the office.

It uses a 1200mAh battery, which is said to allow for around six hours of use. It also features three speeds to choose from, designed to allow users to adjust the intensity depending on the desired effect.

ACED Moon Lamp

This lamp is designed to create an accurate representation of the moon’s surface, made using 3D printing technology.

It has up to 16 different colours to choose from and adjustable brightness, which can be adjusted either using a remote control or by tapping the light.

It uses a battery that is rechargeable using a USB, which is said to provide 8-20 hours of light from 2-3 hours of charge. There are two different sizes to choose from, as well as an option for a personalised printed image.

Elgato Wave:3

If you’re a podcaster, streamer or gamer, your microphone matters. The WAVE:3 from Elgato is said to feature technology that eliminates surrounding noise to keep focus on your voice.

It also uses Elgato’s ClipGuard technology, stated to eliminate distortion and avoid breathy vocals, acting as a pop filter.

Elgato also say it offers access to a Wave Link App, allowing users control over their set up, allowing them to connect to eight devices at once.

RK ROYAL KLUDGE Typewriter Gaming Keyboard

This USB keyboard is stated to feature a retro, steampunk aesthetic, with keys aiming to emulate the look and feel of a typewriter.

It uses backlit LEDs, with up 168 modes and colour sidelights, which can be switched using an “Fn + Pause” shortcut. It comes with a collapsible wrist rest, aiming to alleviate pressure on your hands while gaming or typing.