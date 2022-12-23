If you find yourself spending hours on your PC, it's important to have the best setup possible. From casual users to die-hard gamers, there is always room for a little upgrade.

Not too long ago, picking the best accessories for a computer was a lot easier. All you needed was a monitor, mouse, keyboard and perhaps a decent mouse pad.

Nowadays, things are getting complicated. Streamers are taking over the internet, podcasts are all the rage and Mark Zuckerberg's claims about the metaverse are supposedly threatening to banish us into a virtual dystopia.

Our relationship to technology is shifting, bringing endless new products and gadgets for us to wade through. Below, we've rounded up our top picks for the best PC accessories for you to consider.

Anker AK-UBA Wireless Mouse

We all know how annoying wrist strain can be when you’ve been using a mouse for too long. This wireless mouse from Anker features a handshake style wrist with an upright design, aiming to provide a smoother arm movement and prevent wrist strain.

Anker fitted three levels of optical tracking to choose from, which they claim provides more sensitivity than a standard mouse, ensuring it's smooth and precise on different surfaces.

There’s also five programmable buttons for navigating through webpages, selecting data, dragging and dropping or gaming. The wireless design means you don’t have to worry about cables and is compatible with a wide range of Windows systems.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Wireless Keyboard

This top-range mechanical keyboard from Razer aims to provide a responsive and fully customisable system. It features programmable keys that allow you complete control over their functions, plus a wrist rest to keep you comfortable over long sessions.

Whether it’s turning up the brightness, skipping a video or adjusting the volume, there are a set of media controls that can be adjusted specifically by you. A set of controls can also be programmed for up to five different games, so you can change the way you want to play.

The keyboard uses Razer’s HyperSpeed connection to ensure the wireless connection is as seamless as possible. It can be connected by wire or Bluetooth, depending on your preference. There is also customisable backlighting, which can be adjusted to suit your mood.

RØDE RØDECaster Pro

Podcasting and streaming have been one of the biggest trends of the past few years. Internet personalities, wannabe streamers and global corporations have set up channels and podcasts. All of the equipment needed can be expensive, and RØDE aim to solve that.

They provide a fully integrated control panel for podcasting and streaming. It provides four microphone inputs for recording high-definition audio and separate channels to integrate remote guests.

There are also eight different sound pads to record and play back sounds, jingles or interludes, with up to 64 saved recordings.

This control panel comes with an audio processing compressor and preamps, as well as headphone monitoring, meaning all the audio is available straight away.

Western Digital My Passport

This portable drive is a great way to back up all your photos, videos and documents. It uses a password protection system to ensure it can keep your content safe and private. There is also a handy “return if found” alert that can be activated if your drive ever gets lost.

Western Digital claim it is built to be especially durable and shock-proof. It’s ready to use out of the box and comes in a number of striking colours to choose from.

Ocushield Blue Light Glasses

Blue light from our screen has been proven to damage our eyes, cause strain and keep us awake at night. Blue light glasses provide a welcome answer for those of us who spend most of our days looking at screens.

This pair from Ocushield feature a UV light filter, claimed to help improve sleep and provide relief for headaches and migraines.

Ocushield ensure their glasses are created by optometrists and are the only medically registered blue light blocking brand in the world. They feature a lightweight frame with an anti-scratch and anti-glare lens to keep your eyes feeling fresh.

Turtle Beach Recon Headset

This headset from Turtle Beach features a lightweight design, complete with over-ear speakers and a high-sensitivity flip-up mic. Built for gameplay, they have padded ear cushions for added bass and comfort over long sessions.

The 40mm speakers and cushions provide noise-isolation and high-quality sound to keep you fully immersed. Aside from PC, they’re also compatible with XBOX, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Vaydeer Monitor Stand

This monitor stand aims to make your set up as convenient as possible. It features a set of four USB ports, creating a USB hub that allows you to expand the number of ports available for your computer.

The stand also features an industry standard 15W wireless charger for easy charging, with a simplistic, minimalist design for easy cable management. The stand itself lifts the monitor, stated to help promote good posture and minimise eye and neck strain.

