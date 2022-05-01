How does wireless charging work?
After decades of fighting with tangled wires, being able to drop your device onto a charging pad is a gamechanger.
Electrons are clever subatomic particles. Push them along a wire and you’ve got electricity. Coil that wire, and you get a magnetic field – that’s how electric motors get their push. Put the coil near another one with a shared iron core to direct the magnetism, and power is induced in the second coil – that’s how transformers change voltages.
Pulse electrons through the coil and you can separate the other coil a little further away, enabling you to put the emitter in a charging pad, and receiving antenna in a phone. Bring the phone within range and it will have electricity induced in its coil by the electromagnetic pulses resonating from the charging pad.
Read more:
- How does solar energy actually work?
- How do solid-state batteries work?
- How can an electron be both a particle and a wave?
- Why does graphite conduct electricity?
Asked by: Gemma Lawrence
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Subscription offer
Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99. After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.