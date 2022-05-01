How does wireless charging work?

Electrons are clever subatomic particles. Push them along a wire and you’ve got electricity. Coil that wire, and you get a magnetic field – that’s how electric motors get their push. Put the coil near another one with a shared iron core to direct the magnetism, and power is induced in the second coil – that’s how transformers change voltages.

Pulse electrons through the coil and you can separate the other coil a little further away, enabling you to put the emitter in a charging pad, and receiving antenna in a phone. Bring the phone within range and it will have electricity induced in its coil by the electromagnetic pulses resonating from the charging pad.

