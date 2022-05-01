Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
How does wireless charging work? © Getty Images
© Getty Images

How does wireless charging work?

By
Published: 01st May, 2022 at 03:00
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine and get 6 issues for just £9.99

After decades of fighting with tangled wires, being able to drop your device onto a charging pad is a gamechanger.

Electrons are clever subatomic particles. Push them along a wire and you’ve got electricity. Coil that wire, and you get a magnetic field – that’s how electric motors get their push. Put the coil near another one with a shared iron core to direct the magnetism, and power is induced in the second coil – that’s how transformers change voltages.

Advertisement

Pulse electrons through the coil and you can separate the other coil a little further away, enabling you to put the emitter in a charging pad, and receiving antenna in a phone. Bring the phone within range and it will have electricity induced in its coil by the electromagnetic pulses resonating from the charging pad.

Read more:

Asked by: Gemma Lawrence

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Peter Bentley
Dr Peter Bentley

Dr Peter Bentley is a computer scientist and author who is based at University College London. He is the author of books including 10 Short Lessons in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Digital Biology: How nature is transforming our technology and our lives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99. After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content