Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Comment
  3. We need to support teachers who have to deal with anxious parents

We need to support teachers who have to deal with anxious parents

After months of homeschooling, children are returning to the classroom. How can we ease the transition and help frazzled teachers?

Since March this year, I’ve been living for September: when the schools open again. It’s when my kid can be taught by a professional who’s not wrestling with worksheets while batting back conference calls and making excuses for missed deadlines.

Advertisement

She’ll be around people her own age, who challenge her in ways that have nothing to do with how much she eats, when she sleeps or how much Vampirina she’s watched that day. September is when I can breathe again.

This is not a popular opinion on my social media. Once the US president made his proclamation about schools reopening, my feed became filled with angry epithets. “Think of the children.” “Think of the teachers.”

I promise you, I am.

I was a Class Parent – someone who facilitates communication between parents and teachers – in this coronavirus pandemic year. When we moved to New York, I thought signing up for the job would be a fun way to get to know the other families in our new school.

© Scott Balmer
© Scott Balmer

At the start, the role involved sending around notes from the monthly meeting, but from March to June it evolved into acting as a human shield between an angry mob of panicking parents and the teachers who, until this point, thought their job was to wrangle a roomful of six-year-olds. It turns out parents are an absolute nightmare.

And now that the date of re-entry approaches, boy do I feel for those teachers. After a summer of frustration and trauma, there are going to be some high expectations at the school gates. I have faith that the institution we send our child to will be working on solutions to tackle students’ anxieties. Personally, I want to know what we can do to support the staff who have to deal with us.

“Teachers help us,” says clinical psychologist Dr Tara Quinlivan, who wrote the influential blog post ‘Return to school. A trauma-informed approach’. “They’re really unacknowledged frontline and pastoral care workers.”

Teachers guide our kids, they support them, they comfort them when things are bad. They provide them with the skills to succeed in life. We cannot attack them. But we do. “They are the receivers of our distress and our concerns as parents. But we’re not necessarily receiving their distress and their concerns in the same way,” she says.

Read more from Aleks Krotoski:

So what can we do? The emotional labour of holding our anxiety and stress – not to mention our kids’ – is heavy work, and not what teachers signed up for. “I think the biggest thing we can do is remember that there is a human face behind all of this,” Quinlivan says.

At the end of the school year, the Class Parents were offered a get-out-of-jail-free card. We were all ragged and broken, having endured the weight of our families’ trauma in facing the uncertainty of a pandemic.

Find a replacement, they said. And you are free. I don’t know a single Class Parent who took it. We care about the teachers too much. All we want is for them to be free to be in the classroom again, without having to carry our emotional baggage. It’s what they signed up for. And we can help give it to them.

Advertisement

Authors

Aleks Krotoski © Kate Copeland

Aleks Krotoski

Social networks

 

Aleks is a social psychologist, broadcaster and journalist. She presents the BBC Radio 4 show Digital Humans

Tags

354-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What can online game World Of Warcraft teach us about COVID-19? © Scott Balmer
The Human Body

Corrupted Blood What the virus that took down World of Warcraft can tell us about coronavirus

The war in our heads: Why COVID-19 is a breeding ground for conspiracy theories © Scott Balmer
Comment

The war in our heads Why COVID-19 is a breeding ground for conspiracy theories

BAME women account for more than half of pregnant COVID-19 admissions © Getty Images
Science news

BAME women account for more than half of pregnant COVID-19 hospital admissions

Some 92 children, most of whom were tested due to close contact with someone with coronavirus, had no symptoms at all © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19 fatalities ‘very rare’ in children

COVID-19: Children play 'limited role' in coronavirus pandemic (Children maintain social distancing measures while taking part in a lesson at Earlham Primary School © Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Science news

COVID-19 Children play 'limited role' in coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: Children carry 'significantly more' virus than hospitalised adults © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus Children carry 'significantly more' virus than hospitalised adults

Ability to recognise cute faces hardwired from the age of three © University of Lincoln
The Human Body

D’awww! Ability to recognise cute faces hardwired from the age of three

Working from home tips for mental health and productivity © Getty Images
The Human Body

WFH SOS 10 science-backed tips to help you work from home successfully