The best Black Friday gadget deals 2021: How and when to find them

If you’ve been holding out for a swanky home security system, or waiting patiently for the latest wireless earphones to be reduced in price, don’t worry, Black Friday is in sight. A great chance to fill your home with appliances and electronics at a reduced price, Black Friday is a thrilling day for gadget-loving bargain hunters.

Advertisement

So when’s it all kicking off and what can we expect this year? We’ll keep this page updated so you can keep on top of the best Black Friday gadget deals, so make sure to check back regularly.

Take a look at our list of cool gadgets for more tech inspiration.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday officially starts on 26 November, but it’s worth noting the offers tend to roll in before that, so don’t hang about. For even more gadget deals, there’s also Cyber Monday to think about. It tends to focus on online deals and starts on the following Monday, so this year it’s on 29 November.

Where will the best Black Friday gadget deals be?

With so many retailers offering massive sales, it can be tricky knowing where to look. We’ve put together a list of where the best black Friday gadget deals are likely to be, so your hunt for the best tech deals can be less frantic, and more efficient.

Amazon: An obvious go-to when it comes to Black Friday gadget deals. We’re already seeing huge reductions on robot vacuum cleaners and electric toothbrushes. Keep an eye on their Black Friday deals page to keep on top of their sales.

An obvious go-to when it comes to Black Friday gadget deals. We’re already seeing huge reductions on robot vacuum cleaners and electric toothbrushes. Keep an eye on their Black Friday deals page to keep on top of their sales. Argos: A solid choice for essential household electricals and wellbeing goods such as fitness trackers, smart watches and air purifiers. Argos have already promised top Black Friday deals on smart TVs, gaming consoles and kettles this year. For more Black Friday news, check out the Argos Black Friday page.

A solid choice for essential household electricals and wellbeing goods such as fitness trackers, smart watches and air purifiers. Argos have already promised top Black Friday deals on smart TVs, gaming consoles and kettles this year. For more Black Friday news, check out the Argos Black Friday page. Very.co.uk : Home to lots of big, popular brands including Samsung, Toshiba and LG, this online retailer has gadgets for every room of the house.

Home to lots of big, popular brands including Samsung, Toshiba and LG, this online retailer has gadgets for every room of the house. Currys : Renowned for going big on Black Friday, Currys is a top pick if you’re in need of large appliances such as TVs, gaming consoles and laptops. You can register your interest so you’re notified when their deals are released.

Renowned for going big on Black Friday, Currys is a top pick if you’re in need of large appliances such as TVs, gaming consoles and laptops. You can register your interest so you’re notified when their deals are released. Robert Dyas: A good stopping point if you’re looking for some smart home security devices with brands such as Arlo and Ring available.

Are there any pre-Black Friday deals on offer?

Can’t wait for the big day? Well there’s plenty of gadget deals around, here are a few of our favourites.

Ring video doorbell wired + Echo Dot

This combo deal has a massive reduction of 51%. A good starter pack if you want to create a smart home environment, in this package you’ll receive a Ring video doorbell and a 3rd generation, charcoal grey Echo Dot. With this deal, you can view your visitors through a video stream on your phone and receive notifications through your Alexa device when the motion sensor detects activity at your doorway.

Nebula Anker capsule max

Get 21% off this portable film projector from Nebula. A top choice for movie buffs, this fun gadget is the size of a pint and lets you cast from your phone.

Sony Bravia KD85X85JU 85-inch smart TV

Save £400 on this Sony Bravia KD85X85JU 85 inch Smart TV. It features Google TV and Assistant, as well as a smooth motion feature ideal for gaming.

JBL Live 300TWS In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

These sweat and water-resistant wireless earphones are reduced by over 50% from their original price. Featuring access to voice assistant technology, and a portable charging case.