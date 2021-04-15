Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Future Technology
  3. Meet the app developer creating a simple tool that could slay all online trolls
Bullying: How to slay the social media trolls © Anson Chan

Meet the app developer creating a simple tool that could slay all online trolls

Tracy Chou, software engineer and creator of the app Block Party explains how we could make social media a more friendly and welcoming place.

Published:

This is personal. I think my first experience of online bullying was probably 15 years ago when someone actually created a hate site dedicated to me during high school! But today the problem’s grown out of control: the surface area over which you can be attacked is just huge and the incivility is overwhelming.

Advertisement

I interned at Facebook in 2008, I was at Pinterest when it had just 10 employees and I was the second engineer hired to work on Quora. My time at these places taught me that you can’t just pull out content moderation from the platform as a separate problem. It’s built in to how these communities work: poorly designed mechanisms open up the potential for abuse.

I also saw what the lack of diversity and inclusion in Silicon Valley meant. It’s a place that has a habit of solving the problems of its own demographic. It seems like it’s trying to figure out: “What did mom do for me that I don’t want to do myself? Cook for me, do my laundry, drive me around.” It’s problematic to phrase it that way, but you get the point. If there aren’t folks who have had to deal with the bad stuff, that means solutions to these problems aren’t prioritised.

So, ultimately, I wanted to build the Block Party app to help everyone who deals with harassment and bullying on the internet. We didn’t need sophisticated AI to build something helpful. The way Block Party currently filters out harassment or bullying is via simple heuristics [rules].

For example, there’s an ‘I need a break mode’ where you won’t see mentions from people unless you follow them or they’re followed by the people you follow, they’re a verified user or you’ve interacted with them recently.

We collect everything else and put it in a folder which you can review later. This way, you don’t have to worry about missing out on anything but you do get to choose how and when you see things.

This approach means we don’t have to be perfect in classifying what’s okay or not, with some kind of machine-learning algorithm that reaches whatever accuracy. And how do you even define ‘correct’: what’s bullying and what’s not? Each person has their own threshold, and it changes depending on how you’re feeling. There are times when I’m ready to hear from the world and others where I’m just so exhausted with dealing with these people.

This strategy also means we can add other features. For instance, you can give others access to that folder, like friends or even the authorities, to look into the harassment. This is preferable to giving them my full Twitter credentials so that they see everything.

A lot of the current design of social platforms puts the onus on the victim to deal with the harassment. I did this Reddit AMA [Ask Me Anything] last summer and it ended up with 4,000 trolls brigading me. Reddit’s response was that they don’t condone harassment, and that I should report it. But I’m not going to sit there and report thousands of comments and accounts. It’s frustrating and potentially traumatising to put that burden on the person who has to deal with the abuse. A sharing system like ours, with delegated access, means you can have others help you.

We have a watchlist feature as well that lets you keep an eye on people. I once had someone who replied every time I tweeted and I didn’t want to see it, so I muted him. But then at some point he escalated to physically stalking me and I didn’t see it because of the muting. From that point on I had to regularly check his account to make sure I was going to be physically safe.

Ultimately, our goal is to get to a point where we won’t just build on top of existing software for platforms like Twitter or Instagram, but provide tools for new platforms that will help them avoid the same pitfalls. Think of it like payment processing in apps – a start-up doesn’t need to build that software, they just plug in a monetisation tool from someone else. Block Party could be that tool, and hopefully solve this problem for everyone.

Interviewed by Dan Bennett

More on how to make the internet great again:

Advertisement

Authors

Tracy-Chou

Tracy Chou

 

Tracy is a software engineer and diversity advocate. She is the founder of Block Party, an app to help tackle harassment on social media.

Tags

Spring21_NL_940x530_ScienceFocus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 6 for £9.99*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Ctrl, Alt, Delete: Can we make the internet great again, or is it a lost cause? © Anson Chan
Future Technology

How to make the internet great again… according to the experts

Tim Berners-Lee: Can we protect future generations' internet privacy? © CERN
Future Technology

Interview Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee thinks his creation is out of control. Here's his plan to save it

Money: Does the internet need ads? © Anson Chan
Future Technology

Why the internet can survive without ads

Extremism: How physics can stop radicalisation © Anson Chan
Future Technology

How a “new kind of physics” could track down extremists online

Polarisation on social media: The tools that can smash our echo chambers © Anson Chan
Future Technology

Social networks are built to turn us against each other. Can we fix them?

Mental health: Social media has teeth, but how can we decide if it needs to be tamed? © Getty Images
Future Technology

Why scientists don’t actually know if social media is bad for you

Disinformation: Can we slow the tide of fake news? © Anson Chan
Future Technology

The simple reasons online disinformation may never be fixed

Breaking up the power: Does the internet’s future have to depend on a handful of megacorps? © Anson Chan
Future Technology

Breaking up the power: Does the internet’s future have to depend on a handful of megacorps?