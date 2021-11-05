In pictures: Inside the race for nuclear fusion power

Nuclear fusion, the ‘holy grail’ of energy, has long eluded scientists. In a fusion reaction, hydrogen plasma fuses to become helium under enormous heat and pressure, and releases huge amounts of clean, renewable energy in the process. However, this virtually limitless source of energy faces technical challenges that have thus far been insurmountable.

Scientists have said for decades that generating power from nuclear fusion is only a few decades away – this time, could it be true? Take a look inside the fusion reactors around the world that are bringing us closer to achieving the dream.

Alcator C-mod reactor, MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center, USA

Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) reactor, China

National Spherical Torus Experiment (NSTX-U), Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, USA

International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, France

Joint European Torus reactor, UK

