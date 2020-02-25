36 amazing photos from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 competition

A stunning photo of a group of crab-eater seals exploring an iceberg has won the prize of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020. Other winners include seahorses, rays and a football-playing octopus.

Advertisement

The Underwater Photographer of the Year competition recognises the best pictures revealing the world we land-dwellers rarely get to see.

Take a look at the winners, runners up and third place in each category below. To read the stories behind the pictures and the judges’ comments, not to mention even more brilliant photographs, go to: underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com.

See more beautiful nature photos:

Frozen Mobile Home

Wide Angle category winner and Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020: Greg Lecoeur (France)

Fotteyo overhangs

Wide Angle category runner up: Oleg Gaponyuk (Russian Federation)

Sub Zero

Wide Angle category third place: Tobias Friedrich (Germany)

Goby Goodness

Marco category winner: Hannes Klostermann (Germany)

Eyes

Macro category runner up: Keigo Kawamura (Japan)

Favorinus Pigging Out

Macro category third place: Jack Israel (United States)

The Engine

Wrecks category winner: Tobias Friedrich (Germany)

Saudi Titanic

Wrecks category runner up: Renee Capozzola (United States)

Dead steel resurrection

Wrecks category third place: Pier Mane (South Africa)

Octopus Training

Behaviour category winner: Pasquale Vassallo (Italy)

Say me

Behaviour category runner up: Paolo Isgro (Italy)

The birth

Behaviour category third place: Filippo Borghi (Italy)

Butterfly effect

Portrait category winner: Lilian Koh (Singapore)

Angry seahorse

Portrait category runner up: Rooman Luc (Belgium)

Crab-eater Seal

Portrait category third place: Greg Lecoeur (France)

Layered Thoughts

Black & White category winner: Mok Wai Hoe (Singapore)

Constellation of Eagle Rays

Black & White category runner up: Henley Spiers (United Kingdom)

Earthless

Black & White category third place: Zena Holloway (United Kingdom)

See more pictures from the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition:

Uluna Lily

Compact category winner: Man BD (Malaysia)

Squid in Disco Fever

Compact category runner up: Enrico Somogyi (Germany)

Jellyfish from Palau

Compact category third place: Enrico Somogyi (Germany)

Shark Nursery

Up & Coming category winner and Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020: Anita Kainrath (Bahamas)

Commotion in the Ocean

Up & Coming category runner up and Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2020: Nur Tucker (United Kingdom)

Minke Wave

Up & Coming category third place: Ines Goovaerts (Belgium)

Jewel Reef

British Waters Wide Angle category winner: Arthur Kingdon (United Kingdom)

Big Mouth, Small Prey

British Waters Wide Angle category runner up: Will Clark (United Kingdom)

Fireworks anemone sunburst

British Waters Wide Angle category third place: Trevor Rees (United Kingdom)

Like Water for Silk

British Waters Macro category winner: Laura Storm (United Kingdom)

Cuckoo wrasse head on

British Waters Macro category runner up: Trevor Rees (United Kingdom)

Elegant Elegans

British Waters Macro category third place: Dan Bolt (United Kingdom)

Pier nursery

British Waters Living Together category winner: Dan Bolt (United Kingdom)

Cone Home

British Waters Living Together category runner up: Kirsty Andrews (United Kingdom)

Lucky Escape

British Waters Living Together category third place: Shannon Moran (United Kingdom)

Smile

British Waters Compact category winner: Colin Garrett (United Kingdom)

Fluo fireworks anemone

British Waters Compact category runner up: James Lynott (United Kingdom)

Advertisement

All in good claws!

British Waters Compact category third place: Martin Edser (United Kingdom)