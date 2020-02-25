36 amazing photos from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 competition

A stunning photo of a group of crab-eater seals exploring an iceberg has won the prize of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020. Other winners include seahorses, rays and a football-playing octopus.
The Underwater Photographer of the Year competition recognises the best pictures revealing the world we land-dwellers rarely get to see.
Take a look at the winners, runners up and third place in each category below. To read the stories behind the pictures and the judges’ comments, not to mention even more brilliant photographs, go to: underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com.
See more beautiful nature photos:
- The mice of the London Underground win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 LUMIX People’s Choice Award
- Cheeky lion pic tops 40-strong Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 shortlist
- 14 amazing photos from the BMC Ecology Image Competition 2018
Frozen Mobile Home
Wide Angle category winner and Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020: Greg Lecoeur (France)
Fotteyo overhangs
Wide Angle category runner up: Oleg Gaponyuk (Russian Federation)
Sub Zero
Wide Angle category third place: Tobias Friedrich (Germany)
Goby Goodness
Marco category winner: Hannes Klostermann (Germany)
Eyes
Macro category runner up: Keigo Kawamura (Japan)
Favorinus Pigging Out
Macro category third place: Jack Israel (United States)
The Engine
Wrecks category winner: Tobias Friedrich (Germany)
Saudi Titanic
Wrecks category runner up: Renee Capozzola (United States)
Dead steel resurrection
Wrecks category third place: Pier Mane (South Africa)
Octopus Training
Behaviour category winner: Pasquale Vassallo (Italy)
Say me
Behaviour category runner up: Paolo Isgro (Italy)
The birth
Behaviour category third place: Filippo Borghi (Italy)
Butterfly effect
Portrait category winner: Lilian Koh (Singapore)
Angry seahorse
Portrait category runner up: Rooman Luc (Belgium)
Crab-eater Seal
Portrait category third place: Greg Lecoeur (France)
Layered Thoughts
Black & White category winner: Mok Wai Hoe (Singapore)
Constellation of Eagle Rays
Black & White category runner up: Henley Spiers (United Kingdom)
Earthless
Black & White category third place: Zena Holloway (United Kingdom)
See more pictures from the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition:
- 39 stunning photos from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019 competition
- Beautiful winners from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018 competition
- Underwater Photographer of the Year 2017 winners
- Beautiful images from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2016 contest
Uluna Lily
Compact category winner: Man BD (Malaysia)
Squid in Disco Fever
Compact category runner up: Enrico Somogyi (Germany)
Jellyfish from Palau
Compact category third place: Enrico Somogyi (Germany)
Shark Nursery
Up & Coming category winner and Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020: Anita Kainrath (Bahamas)
Commotion in the Ocean
Up & Coming category runner up and Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2020: Nur Tucker (United Kingdom)
Minke Wave
Up & Coming category third place: Ines Goovaerts (Belgium)
Jewel Reef
British Waters Wide Angle category winner: Arthur Kingdon (United Kingdom)
Big Mouth, Small Prey
British Waters Wide Angle category runner up: Will Clark (United Kingdom)
Fireworks anemone sunburst
British Waters Wide Angle category third place: Trevor Rees (United Kingdom)
Like Water for Silk
British Waters Macro category winner: Laura Storm (United Kingdom)
Cuckoo wrasse head on
British Waters Macro category runner up: Trevor Rees (United Kingdom)
Elegant Elegans
British Waters Macro category third place: Dan Bolt (United Kingdom)
Pier nursery
British Waters Living Together category winner: Dan Bolt (United Kingdom)
Cone Home
British Waters Living Together category runner up: Kirsty Andrews (United Kingdom)
Lucky Escape
British Waters Living Together category third place: Shannon Moran (United Kingdom)
Smile
British Waters Compact category winner: Colin Garrett (United Kingdom)
Fluo fireworks anemone
British Waters Compact category runner up: James Lynott (United Kingdom)
All in good claws!
British Waters Compact category third place: Martin Edser (United Kingdom)