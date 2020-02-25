Accessibility Links

© Ines Goovaerts/UPY 2020

36 amazing photos from the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020 competition

The competition recognises some of the world's best underwater photography in a variety of categories.

A stunning photo of a group of crab-eater seals exploring an iceberg has won the prize of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020. Other winners include seahorses, rays and a football-playing octopus.

The Underwater Photographer of the Year competition recognises the best pictures revealing the world we land-dwellers rarely get to see.

Take a look at the winners, runners up and third place in each category below. To read the stories behind the pictures and the judges’ comments, not to mention even more brilliant photographs, go to: underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com.

See more beautiful nature photos:

Frozen Mobile Home

Wide Angle category winner and Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020: Greg Lecoeur (France)

© Greg Lecoeur/UPY2020
© Greg Lecoeur/UPY2020

Fotteyo overhangs

Wide Angle category runner up: Oleg Gaponyuk (Russian Federation)

© Oleg Gaponyuk/UPY 2020
© Oleg Gaponyuk/UPY 2020

Sub Zero

Wide Angle category third place: Tobias Friedrich (Germany)

© Tobias Friedrich/UPY 2020
© Tobias Friedrich/UPY 2020

Goby Goodness

Marco category winner: Hannes Klostermann (Germany)

© Hannes Klostermann/UPY 2020
© Hannes Klostermann/UPY 2020

Eyes

Macro category runner up: Keigo Kawamura (Japan)

© Keigo Kawamura/UPY 2020
© Keigo Kawamura/UPY 2020

Favorinus Pigging Out

Macro category third place: Jack Israel (United States)

© Jack Israel/UPY 2020
© Jack Israel/UPY 2020

The Engine

Wrecks category winner: Tobias Friedrich (Germany)

© Tobias Friedrich/UPY 2020
© Tobias Friedrich/UPY 2020

Saudi Titanic

Wrecks category runner up: Renee Capozzola (United States)

© Renee Capozzola/UPY 2020
© Renee Capozzola/UPY 2020

Dead steel resurrection

Wrecks category third place: Pier Mane (South Africa)

© Pier Mane/UPY 2020
© Pier Mane/UPY 2020

Octopus Training

Behaviour category winner: Pasquale Vassallo (Italy)

© Pasquale Vassallo/UPY 2020
© Pasquale Vassallo/UPY 2020

Say me

Behaviour category runner up: Paolo Isgro (Italy)

© Paolo Isgro/UPY 2020
© Paolo Isgro/UPY 2020

The birth

Behaviour category third place: Filippo Borghi (Italy)

© Filippo Borghi/UPY 2020
© Filippo Borghi/UPY 2020

Butterfly effect

Portrait category winner: Lilian Koh (Singapore)

© Lilian Koh/UPY 2020
© Lilian Koh/UPY 2020

Angry seahorse

Portrait category runner up: Rooman Luc (Belgium)

© Rooman Luc/UPY 2020
© Rooman Luc/UPY 2020

Crab-eater Seal

Portrait category third place: Greg Lecoeur (France)

© GREG LECOEUR/UPY 2020
© Greg Lecoeur/UPY 2020

Layered Thoughts

Black & White category winner: Mok Wai Hoe (Singapore)

© Mok Wai Hoe/UPY 2020
© Mok Wai Hoe/UPY 2020

Constellation of Eagle Rays

Black & White category runner up: Henley Spiers (United Kingdom)

© Henley Spiers/UPY 2020
© Henley Spiers/UPY 2020

Earthless

Black & White category third place: Zena Holloway (United Kingdom)

© Zena Holloway/UPY 2020
© Zena Holloway/UPY 2020

See more pictures from the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition:

Uluna Lily

Compact category winner: Man BD (Malaysia)

© MANBD/UPY 2020
© MANBD/UPY 2020

Squid in Disco Fever

Compact category runner up: Enrico Somogyi (Germany)

© Enrico Somogyi/UPY 2020
© Enrico Somogyi/UPY 2020

Jellyfish from Palau

Compact category third place: Enrico Somogyi (Germany)

© Enrico Somogyi/UPY 2020
© Enrico Somogyi/UPY 2020

Shark Nursery

Up & Coming category winner and Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2020: Anita Kainrath (Bahamas)

© Anita Kainrath/UPY 2020
© Anita Kainrath/UPY 2020

Commotion in the Ocean

Up & Coming category runner up and Most Promising British Underwater Photographer 2020: Nur Tucker (United Kingdom)

© Nur Tucker/UPY 2020
© Nur Tucker/UPY 2020

Minke Wave

Up & Coming category third place: Ines Goovaerts (Belgium)

© Ines Goovaerts/UPY 2020
© Ines Goovaerts/UPY 2020

Jewel Reef

British Waters Wide Angle category winner: Arthur Kingdon (United Kingdom)

© Arthur Kingdon/UPY 2020
© Arthur Kingdon/UPY 2020

Big Mouth, Small Prey

British Waters Wide Angle category runner up: Will Clark (United Kingdom)

© Will Clark/UPY 2020
© Will Clark/UPY 2020

Fireworks anemone sunburst

British Waters Wide Angle category third place: Trevor Rees (United Kingdom)

© Trevor Rees/UPY 2020
© Trevor Rees/UPY 2020

Like Water for Silk

British Waters Macro category winner: Laura Storm (United Kingdom)

© Laura Storm/UPY 2020
© Laura Storm/UPY 2020

Cuckoo wrasse head on

British Waters Macro category runner up: Trevor Rees (United Kingdom)

© Trevor Rees/UPY 2020
© Trevor Rees/UPY 2020

Elegant Elegans

British Waters Macro category third place: Dan Bolt (United Kingdom)

© Dan Bolt/UPY 2020
© Dan Bolt/UPY 2020

Pier nursery

British Waters Living Together category winner: Dan Bolt (United Kingdom)

© Dan Bolt/UPY 2020
© Dan Bolt/UPY 2020

Cone Home

British Waters Living Together category runner up: Kirsty Andrews (United Kingdom)

© Kirsty Andrews/UPY 2020
© Kirsty Andrews/UPY 2020

Lucky Escape

British Waters Living Together category third place: Shannon Moran (United Kingdom)

© Shannon Moran/UPY 2020
© Shannon Moran/UPY 2020

Smile

British Waters Compact category winner: Colin Garrett (United Kingdom)

© Colin Garrett/UPY 2020
© Colin Garrett/UPY 2020

Fluo fireworks anemone

British Waters Compact category runner up: James Lynott (United Kingdom)

© James Lynott/UPY 2020
© James Lynott/UPY 2020

All in good claws!

British Waters Compact category third place: Martin Edser (United Kingdom)

© Martin Edser/UPY 2020
© Martin Edser/UPY 2020

