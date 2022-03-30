Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Could any creatures blow fire like a dragon?
Could any creatures blow fire like a dragon? © Nature Picture Library

Could any creatures blow fire like a dragon?

Out of its mouth? No. Out of its backside? Yes! Well, almost.

Published:

There are no fire-breathing dragons, but there is the bombardier beetle, which ejects a hot, fiery mixture from its butt when threatened. The spray is produced by the reaction between two chemicals; hydroquinone and hydrogen peroxide, which are stored in separate abdominal compartments before coming together with a bang.

Advertisement

The resulting heat brings the mixture to almost 100°C and produces gas which drives the expulsion. This means that if a bombardier beetle gets eaten by a toad, it can literally fart its way out of trouble. It lets rip inside the amphibian’s belly until the predator vomits it up.

Read more:

Asked by: Pad Scanlon, via email

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Advertisement

Authors

Helen Pilcher

Helen Pilcher

Social networks

Science writer, presenter and performer.

Helen Pilcher is a tea-drinking, biscuit-nibbling science and comedy writer, with a PhD in cell biology.

Tags

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99.
  • After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW