Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Do fish ever get bored in fish tanks?
Do fish ever get bored in fish tanks? © Getty Images

Do fish ever get bored in fish tanks?

Asked by: Lukas Hindmarch, North Staffordshire

We know that the nature of a fish’s tank will have an influence on its brain and behaviour. When young trout are reared in a boring, featureless tank they develop a smaller cerebellum (part of the brain that regulates movement) than trout that are given rocks and plants to explore. Cod reared in similarly enriched tanks become better at learning how to catch prey, and also recover quicker from stress after a simulated predator attack.

Advertisement

But whether fish actually feel bored in a way we can relate to is harder to work out. Fish-keepers sometimes see their pets ‘glass surfing’ – swimming repeatedly up and down the glass of the tank. This could be the aquatic equivalent of the pacing of a captive tiger that’s bored from a lack of stimulation. But the fish could also be stressed from an overcrowded or unfamiliar tank.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Scales, Helen ©. Ria Mishaal Cook

Dr Helen Scales

Social networks

Marine biologist and science writer

Tags

You may like

What animals live at the bottom of the Mariana Trench? © Getty Images
Nature

What animals live at the bottom of the Mariana Trench?

Can you really have a fish out of water? © Getty Images
Nature

Can you really have a fish out of water?

Are mammals the only animals that yawn? © Getty Images
Nature

Are mammals the only animals that yawn?

Is there an animal with a penis on its head? © Magnolia Press
Nature

Quick Q&A: Is there an animal with a penis on its head?

Top 10: What are the fastest fish in the world? © Getty Images
Nature

Top 10: What are the fastest fish in the world?

How do microbeads affect fish? © Getty Images
Nature

How do microbeads affect fish?

How do schools of fish swim in perfect unison? © Getty Images
Nature

How do schools of fish swim in perfect unison?

Do fish have tongues? © Getty Images
Nature

Do fish have tongues?