  3. Everything you ever wanted to know about… the biology of life with Sir Paul Nurse
Everything you ever wanted to know about... the biology of life with Sir Paul Nurse

Everything you ever wanted to know about… the biology of life with Sir Paul Nurse

Geneticist Sir Paul Nurse explains why cells are the building blocks of life on Earth in part one of our biology podcast series.

For this instalment in the Everything you ever wanted to know about… series, we’ve sourced questions from Google, our listeners and the Science Focus team to put to experts and help you understand key ideas in science, in short episodes.

This week, we’re joined by geneticist Sir Paul Nurse, the Director of the Francis Crick Institute in London and one of the recipients of the 2001 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, which he shared with Leland Hartwell and Timothy Hunt.

Paul has recently published a book that helps readers understand biology, called What is Life? (£9.99, David Fickling Books). He shared some of the concepts from the books with us over two quick-fire episodes.

1

Cells

Paul explains why cells are the building blocks of life on Earth in part one.

Read the full transcription [opens in a new window]

2

Genes and heredity

Come back on Wednesday 25 November for part two.

For part two, Paul talks genes, heredity, evolution and Erasmus Darwin.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

