  Everything You Wanted To Know About… Physics with Jim Al-Khalili

Everything You Wanted To Know About… Physics with Jim Al-Khalili

Let your curiosity run wild. No question is off-limits in this new podcast from the team behind BBC Science Focus.

Prof Jim Al-Khalili is a veteran science presenter, who fronts the wonderful BBC podcast and radio show The Life Scientific. Jim won the inaugural Stephen Hawking medal for his work in science communication, teaches physics at the University of Surrey, and somehow still finds time, together with his team, to publish research in the fields of nuclear physics and quantum biology.

Over the course of six quickfire 30-minute podcast episodes, Jim will give you a whistle-stop tour of the key ideas in physics. We discuss the Big Bang, multiple worlds and end up, like all things, at the inevitable heat death of the Universe. Plus there’s plenty of talk in-between about time travel, antimatter and dark energy for those of you looking to get your mind blown.

If you still want more, Jim’s new book The World According to Physics is out now (£12.99, Princeton University Press).

After that, subscribe to hear us tackle the brain, health & wellbeing, genetics and much, much more!

physics-with-Jim-AK

1

The Fundamentals

Prof Jim Al-Khalili breaks down the building blocks of the Universe and reveals what simplicity, beauty and elegance have to do with physics.


2

Space & Time

Jim helps us get to grips with the big concepts in cosmology. We talk spacetime, relativity and, of course, the end of the Universe.

  • Check back on Saturday 25 April to listen
3

Quantum Physics

Prof Jim Al-Khalili demystifies the strange world of quantum physics. We discuss the key experiments, how quantum effects play out in the real world and, of course, Schrödinger’s infamous cat.

  • Check back on Sunday 26 April to listen
4

Energy

We tackle thermodynamics – the study of energy. Together, we unravel the idea of entropy, talk about the direction of time and muse upon the inevitable heat death of the Universe.

  • Check back on Monday 27 April to listen
5

Mysteries in physics

In this episode Prof Jim Al-Khalili reveals some of the biggest unsolved mysteries in physics. We talk about the plausibility of time travel, whether there are multiple universes and how close we are to ‘a theory of everything’.

  • Check back on Tuesday 28 April to listen
6

Your questions

Prof Jim Al-Khalili answers listeners’ questions about physics, the Universe and everything else.

  • Check back on Wednesday 29 April to listen

The World According to Physics by Jim Al-Khalili is out now (£12.99, Princeton University Press).

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast about physics:

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

