  3. Everything you ever wanted to know about… cancer with Dr Kat Arney
Everything you ever wanted to know about… cancer with Dr Kat Arney © Getty Images

Everything you ever wanted to know about… cancer with Dr Kat Arney

Dr Kat Arney explains exactly what cancer is, what causes it and the exciting future of treatment.

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Dr Kat Arney about cancer.

Kat is a science writer and broadcaster, and founder of the science communication consultancy First Create The Media. Her book, Rebel Cell is out now.

She reveals how tissue becomes a tumour, how cells migrate to help cancer spread, and what scientists are doing right now to better understand the disease.

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

