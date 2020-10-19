Everything you ever wanted to know about… cancer with Dr Kat Arney

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Dr Kat Arney about cancer.
Kat is a science writer and broadcaster, and founder of the science communication consultancy First Create The Media. Her book, Rebel Cell is out now.
She reveals how tissue becomes a tumour, how cells migrate to help cancer spread, and what scientists are doing right now to better understand the disease.
