Matt Parker, Helen Arney and Steve Mould: What links coffee, snowflakes and frogs?

Today‘s podcast episode is a special one, with not one, not two, but three fantastic guests. We’ve teamed up with the three spoken nerds – Matt Parker, Steve Mould and Helen Arney – to bring you an episode of unnecessary details all about… ice.

Steve explains how instant coffee is made, Matt gets irate about eight-pointed ‘snowfakes’ and Helen talks cryonic freezing.

To hear more from the three spoken nerds, check out their new Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail.

The song was “You And Me And Walt Disney”, produced by Helen Arney and Olly the Octopus and you can download it for free along with all the songs from Unnecessary Detail podcasts at helenarney.bandcamp.com

