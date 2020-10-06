Matt Parker, Helen Arney and Steve Mould: What links coffee, snowflakes and frogs?
We speak to the ‘three spoken nerds’ about science comedy, the incredible facts of ice, and their new Podcast of Unnecessary Detail.
Today‘s podcast episode is a special one, with not one, not two, but three fantastic guests. We’ve teamed up with the three spoken nerds – Matt Parker, Steve Mould and Helen Arney – to bring you an episode of unnecessary details all about… ice.
Steve explains how instant coffee is made, Matt gets irate about eight-pointed ‘snowfakes’ and Helen talks cryonic freezing.
To hear more from the three spoken nerds, check out their new Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail.
The song was “You And Me And Walt Disney”, produced by Helen Arney and Olly the Octopus and you can download it for free along with all the songs from Unnecessary Detail podcasts at helenarney.bandcamp.com
Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.
- Subscribe to the Science Focus Podcast on these services: Acast, iTunes, Stitcher, RSS, Overcast
- Read the full transcription [this will open in a new window]
This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.
Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:
- Andrew Hunter Murray and Dan Schreiber: Is there really no such thing as a fish?
- Matt Parker: What happens when maths goes horribly, horribly wrong?
- Helen Russell: What does it mean to be happy?
- Robin Ince: What’s inside the mind of a comedian?
- Dara Ó Briain: Can you find the fun in science?
- Ryan North: How do you invent everything?