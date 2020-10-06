Accessibility Links

  3. Matt Parker, Helen Arney and Steve Mould: What links coffee, snowflakes and frogs?
Matt Parker, Helen Arney and Steve Mould: What links coffee, snowflakes and frogs? © Idil Sukan

Matt Parker, Helen Arney and Steve Mould: What links coffee, snowflakes and frogs?

We speak to the ‘three spoken nerds’ about science comedy, the incredible facts of ice, and their new Podcast of Unnecessary Detail.

Today‘s podcast episode is a special one, with not one, not two, but three fantastic guests. We’ve teamed up with the three spoken nerds – Matt Parker, Steve Mould and Helen Arney – to bring you an episode of unnecessary details all about… ice.

Steve explains how instant coffee is made, Matt gets irate about eight-pointed ‘snowfakes’ and Helen talks cryonic freezing.

To hear more from the three spoken nerds, check out their new Podcast Of Unnecessary Detail.

The song was “You And Me And Walt Disney”, produced by Helen Arney and Olly the Octopus and you can download it for free along with all the songs from Unnecessary Detail podcasts at helenarney.bandcamp.com

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

