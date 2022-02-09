Frozen moment in time wins Wildlife People’s Choice photo competition

A wintery scene of willow branches reflected in an icy Italian lake has won the public vote for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2021.

Advertisement

Italian photographer Cristiano Vendramin gained the most votes for his breath-taking landscape, from a shortlist of 25 images. The shortlist was chosen by the Natural History Museum London, from a huge amount of entries from around the world.

Vendramin was visiting Santa Croce Lake in northern Italy in 2019, when he noticed the water was unusually high. The willow plants were partially submerged, creating a play of light and reflections on the surface of the water. He was reminded of a dear friend, who had loved that special place but sadly had passed away.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum. The latest competition is currently being judged by a panel of experts, and the winners will be revealed in October 2022.

Lake of ice – Winner

Shelter from the rain – Highly Commended

Hope in a burned plantation – Highly Commended

The eagle and the bear – Highly Commended

Take a look at more images on BBC Science Focus:

Advertisement

Dancing in the snow – Highly Commended