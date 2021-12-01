Cuddle up and choose your favourite from these 25 stunning wildlife images

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is inviting fans of wildlife photography from around the world to vote online for the winner of the People’s Choice Award. This year’s 25 unforgettable scenes include curious meerkats, an elusive tapir, the rescue of an Amazon river dolphin and a kangaroo and her joey framed by a fire’s destruction.

The incredible images were shortlisted by the Natural History Museum from over 50,000 image entries from 95 countries. The 25 images are currently on display at the highly acclaimed Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, until the voting ends on 2 February 2022. The winner will then be showcased until the exhibition closes on 5 June 2022.

The top five People’s Choice Award images will also be displayed online, joining the winners of the fifty-seventh Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition chosen by the esteemed panel of judges and announced earlier this year.

There are 25 images to chose from, so take a look and get voting now.