  3. How big would a spider have to be before it is unable to stick to the wall?
How big would a spider have to be before it was unable to stick to the wall? © Getty Images

How big would a spider have to be before it is unable to stick to the wall?

Want to be the next Spider-man? We’ve got bad news.

Some spiders can stick to walls because their feet are covered in tiny, flexible hairs that create an attractive force with a dry surface. In theory, there could be spiders as large as cats scaling walls, but they would need to have really enormous, broad feet.

This seems unlikely, as evolution has never produced a body plan like this. Plus, there are other constraints that limit a spider’s body size, such as its inefficient respiratory system.

Asked by: Pad Scalon

Read more:

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Helen Pilcher

Helen Pilcher

