How big would a spider have to be before it is unable to stick to the wall?

Some spiders can stick to walls because their feet are covered in tiny, flexible hairs that create an attractive force with a dry surface. In theory, there could be spiders as large as cats scaling walls, but they would need to have really enormous, broad feet.

This seems unlikely, as evolution has never produced a body plan like this. Plus, there are other constraints that limit a spider’s body size, such as its inefficient respiratory system.

Asked by: Pad Scalon

