Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Meet the mantis shrimp, your new favourite animal
Mantis Shrimp © Getty

Meet the mantis shrimp, your new favourite animal

Top tip: never get into a fight with one – it can punch with the force of a speeding bullet.

Published:

What’s your favourite animal? If you know anything about them, your answer is likely the mantis shrimp.

Advertisement

From their deadly 23m/s punch, to their unique photoreceptors and secret communication channels, here’s everything you need to know about these amazing creatures and stars of BBC’s Life in Colour.

How many colours can mantis shrimp see?

It’s difficult to answer as mantis Shrimp see the world so differently to us.

That’s because while our eyes only have three photoreceptors – and most mammals have two – mantis shrimp have 12.

“They have probably the most complex vision of any animal we’ve looked at so far. It’s just astonishing and mind-blowingly complex,” says Dr Martin How from the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Bristol, who worked in an advisory role on Life in Colour.

“They can see many colours with their independently-moving eyes. Plus, they have ultraviolet sensors and they have polarisation vision.”

Read more about the science of light:

So, what is polarised light? “Basically, light is a wave. And because it’s a wave, it also has a direction. The light can go up and down, or side-to-side at any angle. Polarised light is when these waves all move in the same direction.”

Because not a lot of animals – including us – can see in this way, mantis shrimp use this to their advantage, reflecting polarised light with their bodies to communicate with one another.

“The messages themselves aren’t too complex. They could simply be indicating ‘I’m a really scary male, don’t come near me.’ But the amazing thing here is that mantis shrimp can be totally camouflaged to other animals, yet clearly visible to each other,” says How.

Mantis Shrimp © BBC
Mantis shrimp as seen in normal light (above) and polarised light (below) © BBC

However, as How learned during experiments, mantis shrimp aren’t particularly good at differentiating colours.

“It’s because the way they see colour is very different to our own,” he explains.

“So, humans compare the information from our three colour receptors, seeing red, green, and blue and all the colours in between those three peaks. However, we think mantis shrimp just see 12 colours. They almost have a barcode scanner for colour rather than a hue detector.

“It’s extremely hard to get into the mind of the mantis shrimp, but we think they deal with this by segmenting their vision – using their different sense of colour at different opportunities, such as checking out prey before striking.”

How powerful is a mantis shrimp punch?

Why was Sylvester Stallone and not a mantis shrimp the star of Rocky? Apart from lacking in screen acting experience, the mantis shrimp would never be the underdog in a boxing match.

This is because many mantis shrimp wield club-like calcified appendages that use elastic forces to smash enemies with tremendous speed – roughly 80km/h, accelerating at up to 10,000 times the force of gravity.

It’s so quick and creates so much pressure, that the shrimp actually vaporises the water in front of it. This creates small ‘cavitation bubbles’ that not only emit bright light, but also temperatures of around 4,000°C.

“The force of the punch combined with these bubbles really is a double whammy to any opponent,” explains How.

The good news: if you’re in a fight with a mantis shrimp, not all 500 species have such a club. The bad: they could well have a spear instead.

“Species of mantis shrimp that need a long reach have these,” says How. “When hunting, they sit in a burrow and will launch themselves out when a fish swims by and spear them. It’s a truly amazing sight.”

Is it true that mantis shrimp are not actually shrimp?

Indeed, the mantis shrimp is not a shrimp. Or a mantis.

“They’re actually their own group of animals called stomatopods – a totally separate group of crustaceans,” says How.

Advertisement

“These creatures are 400 million years old – that’s older than the dinosaurs – they have their own very special evolutionary root. It’s why they’re so successful – and incredible.”

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Social networks

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What animals are on David Attenborough's Life in Colour episode 1? © BBC/Humble BeeFilms/SeaLight Pictures
Nature

What animals are on David Attenborough’s Life in Colour episode 1?

What is polarised light? © PiccoloNamek, CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/), via Wikimedia Commons
Everyday science

What is polarised light?

Life in Colour © Getty
Nature

When is David Attenborough’s Life in Colour on TV?

Desert camels have inspired a new cooling technology © Getty Images
Science news

Desert camels inspire a new cooling technology

Mantis shrimp ‘clubs’ could inspire a new generation of super tough materials © Getty Images
Science news

Mantis shrimp ‘clubs’ inspire a new generation of super tough materials

mantis-shrimp-goalie
Nature

Six animals that could power up the World Cup

Focus cover 324 COVER final artworks
Magazine

The Power Of Laziness

Top 10: What are the biggest crustaceans
Nature

Top 10: What are the biggest crustaceans?