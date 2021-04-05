Podcast: The bizarre biology of the mantis shrimp

What is your favourite animal? If you know anything about the mantis shrimp, it might well be your top pick. Dwelling in shallow tropical waters, these mysterious predators not only wield one of the strongest punches in nature, but also a one-of-a-kind visual system that scientists are only just making sense of.
One of these scientists is Dr Martin How from the University of Bristol. He joins us on this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast to reveal more about mantis shrimp and their remarkable abilities.
