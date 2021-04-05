Accessibility Links

  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Podcast: The bizarre biology of the mantis shrimp
Podcast: The bizarre biology of the mantis shrimp

Podcast: The bizarre biology of the mantis shrimp

We speak to Dr Martin How about the mantis shrimp's unique vision, deadly weaponry and curious communication.

Published:

What is your favourite animal? If you know anything about the mantis shrimp, it might well be your top pick. Dwelling in shallow tropical waters, these mysterious predators not only wield one of the strongest punches in nature, but also a one-of-a-kind visual system that scientists are only just making sense of.

One of these scientists is Dr Martin How from the University of Bristol. He joins us on this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast to reveal more about mantis shrimp and their remarkable abilities.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

