Top 10: countries with increasing forest areas © Getty Images

Top 10: countries with increasing forest areas

China, Australia, France and Romania all have net growth when it comes to forest areas. But which nation grows the most per year?

Published:

Deforestation is a growing, human-made calamity. Over 47,000 km2 (an area almost twice the size of Wales) of forest is lost worldwide annually. In fact, 17 per cent of the Amazon rainforest has been destroyed in the past 50 years alone. But some countries have recently logged surprising increases in forest space.

Here are the top nations with the highest net gain of woodland per year:

10. Romania

Romania-flag

410km2

(Almost eight times the size of Norwich)

9. Italy

Italian Flag © Getty Images

540km2

(Over four times the size of Belfast)

8. France

France flag © Getty Images

830km2

(15 times the size of Bolton)

7. USA

United States Flag © Getty Images

1,080km2

(23 times the size of Exeter)

6. Turkey

Turkish Flag © Getty Images

1,140km2

(35 times the size of Slough)

5. Vietnam

Vietnamese Flag © Getty Images

1,260km2

(Nine times the size of Cardiff)

4. Chile

Chile flag © Getty Images

1,490km2

(25 times the size of Dundee)

3. India

Indian flag © Getty Images

2,660km2

(61 times the size of Luton)

2. Australia

Australia-flag

4,460km2

(16 times the size of Birmingham)

1. China

China flag © Getty Images

19,370km2

(An area over 12 times the size of London)

SOURCE: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

