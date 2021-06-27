Top 10: countries with increasing forest areas

Deforestation is a growing, human-made calamity. Over 47,000 km2 (an area almost twice the size of Wales) of forest is lost worldwide annually. In fact, 17 per cent of the Amazon rainforest has been destroyed in the past 50 years alone. But some countries have recently logged surprising increases in forest space.

Advertisement

Here are the top nations with the highest net gain of woodland per year:

10. Romania

410km2

(Almost eight times the size of Norwich)

9. Italy

540km2

(Over four times the size of Belfast)

8. France

830km2

(15 times the size of Bolton)

7. USA

1,080km2

(23 times the size of Exeter)

6. Turkey

1,140km2

(35 times the size of Slough)

5. Vietnam

1,260km2

(Nine times the size of Cardiff)

4. Chile

1,490km2

(25 times the size of Dundee)

3. India

2,660km2

(61 times the size of Luton)

2. Australia

4,460km2

(16 times the size of Birmingham)

1. China

19,370km2

(An area over 12 times the size of London)

SOURCE: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)