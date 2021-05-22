Top 10: Countries that drink the most beer

UK pub-goers will have to drink 124 pints of beer each to make up for losses due to coronavirus lockdowns, according to a report by finance experts Company Debt. As it happens, that’s almost exactly the amount of beer that people in the UK drank per capita in 2019.
At least, that’s what the Kirin Beer University Report found. Japanese beer company Kirin has tracked global consumption since 1975, drawing its data from brewers’ associations and industry statistics around the world.
You’d think, surely, that that would make us the biggest beer drinkers in the world. But in fact, we’re only at number 23. Read on for the top 10.
10. Latvia
81.4 litres per capita
9. Croatia
85.5 litres per capita
8. Spain
88.8 litres per capita
7. Ireland
92.9 litres per capita
6. Namibia
95.5 litres per capita
5. Poland
97.7 litres per capita
4. Germany
99.0 litres per capita
3. Romania
100.3 litres per capita
2. Austria
107.8 litres per capita
1. Czech Republic
188.6 litres per capita
Source: Kirin Beer University Report
