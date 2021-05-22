Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Top 10: Countries that drink the most beer
Top 10: Countries that drink the most beer © Getty Images

Top 10: Countries that drink the most beer

The UK doesn't even rank in the top 10.

Published:

UK pub-goers will have to drink 124 pints of beer each to make up for losses due to coronavirus lockdowns, according to a report by finance experts Company Debt. As it happens, that’s almost exactly the amount of beer that people in the UK drank per capita in 2019.

Advertisement

At least, that’s what the Kirin Beer University Report found. Japanese beer company Kirin has tracked global consumption since 1975, drawing its data from brewers’ associations and industry statistics around the world.

You’d think, surely, that that would make us the biggest beer drinkers in the world. But in fact, we’re only at number 23. Read on for the top 10.

10. Latvia

Latvia-flag

81.4 litres per capita

9. Croatia

Croatia-flag

85.5 litres per capita

8. Spain

Spain-flag

88.8 litres per capita

7. Ireland

Ireland-flag

92.9 litres per capita

6. Namibia

Namibia-flag

95.5 litres per capita

5. Poland

Poland-flag

97.7 litres per capita

4. Germany

Germany-flag

99.0 litres per capita

3. Romania

Romania-flag

100.3 litres per capita

2. Austria

Austria flag

107.8 litres per capita

1. Czech Republic

Czech-Republic-flag

188.6 litres per capita

Source: Kirin Beer University Report

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What causes middle age spread? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes middle age spread?

Why do you get hungry when you're drunk? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do you get hungry when you’re drunk?

How long should I wait after drinking four pints before driving? © iStock
The Human Body

How long should I wait after drinking four pints before driving?

On a desert island, would it be better to drink wine or go thirsty? © Getty Images
The Human Body

On a desert island, would it be better to drink wine or go thirsty?

What happens to your body after eating Christmas dinner? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What happens to your body after eating Christmas dinner?

Is the saying ‘beer before wine, you’ll feel fine’ true? © Dan Bright
Science news

Is the saying ‘beer before wine, you’ll feel fine’ true?

Can you be allergic to a smell?
The Human Body

Can you be allergic to a smell?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?