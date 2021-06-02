Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
Top 5 biggest (and smallest) theropod dinosaurs

The iconic T. rex is a member of this group of dinosaurs, with the tiny Microraptor at the other end of the scale.

Published:

The theropods were a diverse group of dinosaurs. They walked on two legs, were mostly meat-eaters, and all had three-toed limbs.

Theropods all had hollow bones, something they have in common with their descendants, modern birds.

They include the iconic T. rex, as well as Velociraptor, Spinosaurus and Compsognathus, of Jurassic Park fame.

Top 5 heaviest theropod dinosaurs

Biggest theropods © Daniel Bright
© Daniel Bright

5. Mapusaurus roseae

(4.1t)

4. Tyrannotitan chubutensis

(4.9t)

3. Giganotosaurus carolinii

(6.1t)

2. Tyrannosaurus rex

(7.7t)

1. Spinosaurus aegyptiacus

(8 tonnes)

Top 5 lightest theropod dinosaurs

Smallest theropods © Daniel Bright
© Daniel Bright

5. Microraptor zhaoianus

(400g)

4. Epidexipteryx hui

(390g)

3. Ligabueino andesi

(350g)

2. Ceratonykus oculatus

(300g)

1. Parvicursor remotus

(140 grams)

Read more:

Authors

Dr Stephen Brusatte

