Top 5 biggest (and smallest) theropod dinosaurs

The theropods were a diverse group of dinosaurs. They walked on two legs, were mostly meat-eaters, and all had three-toed limbs.

Advertisement

Theropods all had hollow bones, something they have in common with their descendants, modern birds.

They include the iconic T. rex, as well as Velociraptor, Spinosaurus and Compsognathus, of Jurassic Park fame.

Top 5 heaviest theropod dinosaurs

5. Mapusaurus roseae

(4.1t)

4. Tyrannotitan chubutensis

(4.9t)

3. Giganotosaurus carolinii

(6.1t)

2. Tyrannosaurus rex

(7.7t)

1. Spinosaurus aegyptiacus

(8 tonnes)

Top 5 lightest theropod dinosaurs

5. Microraptor zhaoianus

(400g)

4. Epidexipteryx hui

(390g)

3. Ligabueino andesi

(350g)

2. Ceratonykus oculatus

(300g)

1. Parvicursor remotus

(140 grams)

Read more: