Loved-up squirrels win the Close-up Photographer of the Year competition

Dutch photographer Alex Pansier has won the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year Challenge: Two of a Kind with his heart-warming picture of a pair of European ground squirrels sharing a faded poppy on a lawn in Vienna. These animals are classified as vulnerable, mainly due to habitat loss and changes of land use in agriculture.

“I really enjoyed watching them working together, like father and son,” explains Alex. “For me, observing and photographing nature is a great way to unwind and share the beauty that’s all around us.”

The challenge runs throughout November, outside the annual competition of Close-up Photographer of the Year, and has a different theme each year. This time the challenge was to photograph two similar things – anything from a pair of animals to flowers.

While Alex took the top spot, British photographer Barry Webb took second place with his image of a pair of slime moulds. “Although these slime moulds are miniscule,” said competition co-founder Tracy Calder, “Barry has transformed them into majestic trees making us wonder what else we pass by without noticing.”

Two of a kind – Winner

Dysdercus Concinnus Coitus – Finalist

Harlequin shrimps – Finalist

The kiss – Finalist

Eating perch – Finalist

Blue Beauty Morning – Finalist

Sonchus Asper – Finalist

Two toads – Finalist

German Wasps – Finalist

The couple – Finalist

Teamwork- Finalist

Bee together – Finalist

Over the mineral world – Finalist

The pear-fect pair – Finalist

Hidden treasures – Finalist

Diderma Floriforme – Runner-up

Hey! What’s that? – Finalist

Toad love – Finalist

The fight – Finalist

Mature Comatricha – Finalist

Leaves of lace – Finalist

Mushrooms in the spotlight – Finalist