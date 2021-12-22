In photos: 13 extreme weather events that shocked the world in 2021

In 2021 we witnessed further examples of the impact of climate change. Scientists noticed that animals were shapeshifting in response to rising temperatures, while a decade-long study revealed the Amazon rainforest now emits more carbon than it absorbs.

We’ve also seen more and more extreme meteorological events occurring around the globe.

There were wildfires in America, typhoons in Asia, and super storms in our own backyard. These incredible images document just a handful of the weather phenomena that displaced humans and ruined lives in the last 12 months. They make for sombre viewing.

Spanish snowstorm – January

Chinese sandstorm – March

Oregon heatwave – June

California Drought – June

Nepal Monsoon rains and flooding – July

Siberian forest fires – July

North European Flooding – July

Greek wildfires – August

Haitian tropical storm – August

California wildfires – August to September

Dust Storm In Brazil – September

Storm Arwen United Kingdom – November

US midwest tornado – December

Philippines super Typhoon Rai – December