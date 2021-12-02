Picturing the invisible: The Fukushima disaster 10 years on

This exhibit captures how, over ten years after the events of 2011, large areas of land remain uninhabitable. It also explores how efforts to decontaminate the region continue. The exclusion zone is slowly shrinking and as evacuation orders are lifted, residents are being incentivised to return home. So far, few people have chosen to do so. One village found that only a third of its residents chose to return, and more than 70 per cent of those people were over the age of 65.

The exhibition runs until the 23 December 2021 at the Royal Geographic Society, London. You can also view more images online at the ‘Picturing the Invisible’ website.

We bring you some images from the exhibition that show some of these recovery efforts in action.