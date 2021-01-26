Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Diners enjoy world’s first restaurant meal made from lab-grown meat
Diners enjoy world’s first restaurant meal made from lab-grown meat

Diners enjoy world’s first restaurant meal made from lab-grown meat

Singapore-based restaurant served up real chicken that didn’t require the slaughter of any animals, paving the way for new ideas about how we eat meat.

By the time you read this, a group of friends at a restaurant in Singapore will have shared a three-course meaty meal, which was made without slaughtering any animals – potentially a landmark moment for an industry coming to terms with its impact on the environment.

Advertisement

The cultured chicken used for the meal was grown in bioreactors, similar to the kind used to make beer or yoghurt, by US start-up Eat Just. The meat, branded as GOOD Meat, was approved for sale by the Singapore Food Standards Agency in December 2020, and is the world’s first cultured meat product to be sold commercially. The meals were served up by a restaurant called 1880, which aims to stir up debate around what we eat.

Generally speaking, cultured meat is made by harvesting stem cells from muscle tissue, before placing them in a substance that has everything the cells need to grow and proliferate. At a certain point, these are encouraged to differentiate and they mostly become muscle cells, which merge to form primitive muscle fibres. Eventually this is ground up and shaped into a burger, or in the case of the Singapore restaurant, a “chicken bite”.

Read more about food:

The lab-cultured meat will mostly be used to make chicken nuggets, which might be considered a bit of a low bar. But the demand for meat analogues, which more closely resemble the food with which we are familiar, is clearly on the increase, with companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods selling their meat-free burgers in fast food franchises and supermarkets alike.

Why eat cultured meat? Well, estimates vary, but livestock generates around 15 per cent of the planet’s CO2 emissions and there are concerns that the farming industry’s use of antibiotics in livestock is contributing to the rapid rise of diseases resistant to the medicines.

Colin Buchan, head chef of restaurant 1880, had the pleasure of serving up Eat Just’s GOOD Meat cultured chicken
Colin Buchan, head chef of restaurant 1880, had the pleasure of serving up Eat Just’s GOOD Meat cultured chicken

If cultured meat can scale up its production, while producing lower levels of pollutants than farming, it could mitigate the impact of a growing global population that’s demanding more meat.

Eat Just isn’t alone. There are dozens of companies racing to mass-produce cell-cultivated chicken, seafood, pork and beef. Here’s hoping we get to try some out in 2021.

3 other companies producing cultured animal products

1

BlueNalu

BlueNalu
BlueNalu

With overfishing putting the ocean’s fish stocks and future at risk, there’s a clear argument for cultivated seafood. BlueNalu is working on the first fried fish alternative that’s been grown in bioreactor.

2

Perfect Day

Perfect Day Milk
Perfect Day Milk

Promising to “change the process, not the food”, Perfect Day Food could be onto something with its dairy products. After all, a decent cheese has long been the holy grail for those who decide to go vegan.

3

Mosa Meats

Mosa Meats
Mosa Meats

Mosa Meats cooked the world’s first cell-cultured burger back in 2013, which cost around €250,000 to make (funded by Google’s Sergey Brin). Now Mosa Meats says it can grow burgers for about €9 a pop.

Advertisement

Authors

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Tags

BBC ScienceFocus359-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

One third of UK fruit and vegetables now imported from countries vulnerable to climate change © Getty Images
Science news

One third of UK fruit and vegetables now imported from countries vulnerable to climate change

Soy protein 'scaffold' gives cultured meat 'taste, aroma and texture of real meat' © Getty Images
Science news

Soy protein ‘scaffold’ gives cultured meat ‘taste, aroma and texture of real meat’

Nutrient found in tea, dark chocolate and apples could lower blood pressure © Getty Images
Science news

Nutrient found in tea, red wine and apples could lower blood pressure

A healthy diet could reduce the symptoms of depression © Getty Images
Science news

A healthy diet could reduce the symptoms of depression

Men's bodies cope 'remarkably well' with occasional huge meal © Getty Images
Science news

Men’s bodies cope ‘remarkably well’ with occasional huge meal

Online junk food advertising: Could banning it tackle obesity? © Getty Images
Science news

Online junk food advertising: Could banning it tackle obesity?

Lactose tolerance spread rapidly through Europe, warrior bones reveal © Stefan Sauer/Tollense Valley Project
Science news

Lactose tolerance spread rapidly through Europe, warrior bones reveal

Eating chilli peppers may help us to live longer © Getty Images
Science news

Eating chilli peppers may help us to live longer