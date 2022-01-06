Distant worlds, a statue made out of a rocket and a dinosaur egg: December 2021’s eye-opening science images

Christmas and New Year have blasted past us in a blur, and now it’s time to look forward to what 2022 has to offer. But before we do, we take a glance back at some of the best images in science over the festive period.

Advertisement

From the discovery of a remarkable dinosaur embryo, a record-breaking volcanic eruption, and space missions launching left, right and centre, it certainly was busy. And with the James Webb Space Telescope launching on Christmas Day, by this time next year, we will hopefully start seeing some amazing images of our Universe.

Buried in ash

Stuck around

Working from home

Not going like a rocket

Distant worlds

COVID studies

All systems go!

Another fin mess

Here be dragons

Turn up for the books

Ripe for picking

More great images from Science Focus magazine:

Santa Claus is surfing to town

Dirty great volcano

Advertisement

Baby dino

The wait is over

Mountain Vista