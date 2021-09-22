In pictures: The volcanic eruption devastating La Palma

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, situated in La Palma in the Canary Islands, started to spew hot lava and ash on 19 September 2021. Within hours, the area of Cumbre Vieja and the villages of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane had to be evacuated, as lava made its way towards the sea.
In the week before the eruption started, the island had been on high alert after more than 22,000 tremors had been reported in the area.
Lava continues to flow in the aftermath of the island’s first volcanic eruption in 20 years, destroying hundreds of property and forcing the evacuation of over 5,500 people.
We bring you the story of the eruption and subsequent destruction in our special image gallery:
19 September
The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, started to erupt on Sunday. Photo by AcfiPress/NurPhoto/Getty Images
20 September
Volcano ash on the hood of a car in the area of Los Llanos, in El Paso, La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press/Getty Images
Cumbre Vieja straddles a ridge in the south of La Palma island and erupted twice in the 20th Century, first in 1949 then again in 1971. Photo by Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
An aerial image of lava from the volcano in La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. The volcanic eruption began on the 19th September at 16:00 hours in the area of Cabeza de Vaca. At least 15 homes were initially affected by the eruption by early Monday. Experts do not know when this eruption will end, which has resulted in rivers of lava with temperatures of 1,075°C sweeping down to surrounding villages. Photo By Europa Press/Getty Images
Lava sweeps along the road on the island of La Palma. The eruption of Mount Cumbre Vieja is the first volcanic eruption by the volcano in 50 years, forcing the evacuation of over 5,500 people and destroying more than 100 houses. Photo by AcfiPress/NurPhoto/Getty Images
An eruptive mouth expels lava and pyroclasts in the area of Los Llanos, in El Paso, La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press/Getty Images
A man takes a photograph of the volcanic eruption of Mount Cumbre Vieja as it continued to erupt in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava. Photo by Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
21 September
The lava from the volcano reaches the urban core of Todoque in Los Llanos de Aridane, on La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. The approach of lava to the town of Todoque was brisk and residents had to be evacuated quickly. The river of lava from the ‘Cumbre Vieja’ volcano continued to advance towards the sea, although towards the end of the day its pace has slowed down. The lava had at that point covered a total of 103 hectares and has destroyed 156 buildings, according to the European Union’s Copernicus satellite program. Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images
A man of the urban core of Todoque takes his bicycle out of the window during the evacuation of homes, as lava from the Mount Cumbre Vieja volcano approaches, in Los Llanos de Ariadne. Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images
A security force member guides people leaving their homes during an evacuation process as Mount Cumbre Vieja continues to erupt in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava on the Canary island of La Palma. The volcanic eruption on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma has destroyed more than 100 homes, large swathes of agricultural land, roads and businesses. Photo by Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Smoke rises from cooling lava after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on the Canary Island of La Palma. Photo by Jose Maria Montesdeoca/AFP/Getty Images
A security force member guides people leaving their homes during an evacuation process as Mount Cumbre Vieja continues to erupt in El Paso, spewing out columns of smoke, ash and lava on the Canary island of La Palma. Photo by Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Flip flops covered in ash are pictured as the evacuation of the areas surrounding the volcano continued. Photo by Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Aerial image of lava as it approaches a swimming pool in La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. Photo By Europa Press/Getty Images
The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and ash in the area of Cabeza de Vaca during Tuesday evening. Photo by Kike Rincon/Europa Press/Getty Images
Lava continues to flow in the aftermath of the island’s first volcanic eruption in 20 years, destroying hundreds of properties. Photo by Kike Rincon/Europa Press/Getty Images
People look on as the Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and ash in the area of Cabeza de Vaca in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. Photo by Kike Rincon/Europa Press/Getty Images
22 September
A thick cloud of ash and gas from the volcano covers the Aridane valley as seen from Los Llanos de Aridane on the Canary Island of La Palma. Photo by Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
By Wednesday, the vast wall of molten lava creeping down the slopes of Spain’s La Palma island had destroyed 320 buildings and over 154 hectares of land. La Palma is one of seven islands that make up the Canary Islands, in Spain’s Atlantic archipelago which lies off the coast of Morocco. Photo by Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
The cloud of ash and sulphur dioxide being expelled from the volcano of La Palma, seen from Tacande, in the municipality of El Paso, La Palma. The first simulations made on the trajectory of the cloud of ash and sulfur dioxide expelled by the volcano could reach the Iberian Peninsula from Thursday and one of the first areas that would be affected would be the south of the Valencian Community. Likewise, the gas emissions expelled by the Cumbre Vieja volcano will also reach other nearby Canary Islands such as El Hierro, La Gomera and Tenerife. According to data from the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan), the nine vents of the La Palma volcano expel 10,665 tonnes of sulphur dioxide every day, which rises rapidly through the ash column and is suspended in the middle layers of the atmosphere depending on the direction of the wind. Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press/Getty Images