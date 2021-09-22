In pictures: The volcanic eruption devastating La Palma

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, situated in La Palma in the Canary Islands, started to spew hot lava and ash on 19 September 2021. Within hours, the area of Cumbre Vieja and the villages of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane had to be evacuated, as lava made its way towards the sea.

Advertisement

In the week before the eruption started, the island had been on high alert after more than 22,000 tremors had been reported in the area.

Lava continues to flow in the aftermath of the island’s first volcanic eruption in 20 years, destroying hundreds of property and forcing the evacuation of over 5,500 people.

We bring you the story of the eruption and subsequent destruction in our special image gallery:

19 September

20 September

21 September

More galleries from BBC Science Focus Magazine here:

Advertisement

22 September