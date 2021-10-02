Serene gorilla in a cloud of butterflies wins Nature Conservancy Photo Contest 2021

The Nature Conservancy have unveiled the winners of its 2021 photo contest, and what a stunning set of images they are!

This year’s winners were selected by a panel of judges that included renowned American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, who is himself an avid photographer. From more than 100,000 entries, the Grand Prize went to a photo of a western lowland gorilla walking through a cloud of butterflies in the Central African Republic, taken by photographer Anup Shah of the United Kingdom. Folds said of the winning image: “I like photos that keep dragging you in. The [gorilla’s] face. Tolerance or bliss. It’s really hard to tell and the insects draw you there.”

The People’s Choice award went to Prathamesh Ghadekar of India for a photograph of fireflies congregating around a tree before a monsoon.

“These images are a gorgeous and unforgettable reminder of the vibrancy and awe-inspiring power of nature,” said Meg Goldthwaite, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for The Nature Conservancy. “Year after year, we are amazed, delighted, and moved by these scenes from around the world. They remind us how connected we all are on this planet, and they energise us as we continue the important work of conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends.”

We have picked out our favourites from this year’s competition in our gallery below:

Grand prize winner

Landscape category first place

Water category third place

People’s choice award winner

Wildlife category honourable mention

People and nature category third place

Landscape category honourable mention

Water category honourable mention

People and nature category first place

Landscape category honourable mention

Water category second place

People and nature category second place

Wildlife category third place

Landscape third place

People and nature honourable mention

Landscape second place

Wildlife category honourable mention

Water honourable mention

Wildlife category second place