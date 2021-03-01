Pfizer vaccine: Single dose reduces asymptomatic COVID-19 cases four-fold

A single jab of the Pfizer vaccine gives a four-fold reduction in the number of asymptomatic coronavirus infections, a new study has indicated.

Advertisement

The new data, from Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, suggests the “dramatic reduction” in positive tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers who had received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine can make “hospitals even safer places to be”.

The study, which is awaiting peer review, analysed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests carried out weekly on hospital staff displaying no coronavirus symptoms. It was led by a team at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) and the University of Cambridge.

The researchers tested vaccinated and unvaccinated staff over the two-week period between 18 and 31 January, and split the results into three categories: unvaccinated staff; staff who had been vaccinated under 12 days prior; and staff who had been vaccinated over 12 days before the test.

Read more about the Pfizer vaccine:

Results showed that 26 out of 3,252 (0.80 per cent) tests from unvaccinated healthcare workers were positive. This compared to 13 out of 3,535 (0.37 per cent) tests from healthcare workers who had their vaccines under 12 days beforehand and four out of 1,989 (0.20 per cent) tests from staff at 12 days or more post-vaccination, the university said.

This suggests a that the healthcare workers who were vaccinated more than 12 days prior had 75 per cent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19, and had a four-fold reduction in cases. For those who had been vaccinated fewer than 12 days, the level of asymptomatic infection was halved.

The researchers released the figures ahead of peer review because of “the urgent need to share information relating to the pandemic”.

“Our findings show a dramatic reduction in the rate of positive screening tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers after a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,” said Dr Nick Jones, first author on the study and an infectious diseases expert.

“This is fantastic news for both hospital staff and patients, who can be reassured that the current mass vaccination strategy is protecting against asymptomatic carriage of the virus in addition to symptomatic disease, thereby making hospitals even safer places to be.”

Advertisement

On 22 February, real world data from Public Health England (PHE) showed that a single shot of the Pfizer vaccine cuts the chance of hospital admission and death from COVID-19 by more than 75 per cent among the over-80s.