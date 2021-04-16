Scientists are burying 2,000 pairs of underpants in Switzerland

News in briefs: a study codenamed Proof By Underpants is underway in Switzerland, where researchers are sending thousands of pairs of white, cotton underwear to volunteers, who will bury them in their gardens. Believe it or not, it’s a cutting-edge way to measure soil health.

Scientists from the state research institute Agroscope will later dig up the soiled unmentionables and analyse them. They’ll look at the extent to which tiny organisms in the earth have eaten away at the fabric. The holier the better.

“Apart from the waistband and the seams, our test pants are made from 100 per cent biodegradable organic cotton,” reads the project’s public website. “This substance can serve as a food source for various microorganisms in the soil. They eat the underpants with ravenous hunger. The more active microorganisms live in the soil, the faster and the more holistically the underpants will be eaten up.”

Each volunteer will receive two pairs of pants. One will be dug up after a month, the other after two months. They’ll be analysed for holes to determine the health of what the researchers call “the jungle beneath our feet”. Volunteers and scientists will also analyse teabags buried at the same time as a control, as well as DNA from the surrounding soil to determine what kinds of organisms live there.

Soils are home to billions of bacteria, fungi, insects, worms and other creatures, but little is known about their ecosystem and how it affects things like crop yields or flood protection.

The citizen science aspect of the project is designed to raise awareness of global soil erosion. Increased use of fertilisers and construction are thought to be two of the major factors accelerating the loss of fertile soils. As well as habitat loss, this can lead to poorer protection against natural disasters and increased levels of chemicals seeping into streams and rivers.