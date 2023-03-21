Spring equinox 2023: The best images from around the globe
From London to Mexico, here’s how the northern hemisphere celebrated the first day of spring.
All around the world, people are celebrating the first equinox of the year in the northern hemisphere. The amount of sunlight in the northern and southern hemispheres is approximately equal as the Sun is positioned above the equator. This traditionally marks the start of spring, where daylight grows longer and the nights grow shorter.
People celebrate this time of year in many different ways. Many cultures have traditional ceremonies to mark the occasion, from festivals to sporting events. Others are just happy to think that winter is over, and spring is on its way.
Here are some of the best images of the equinox from around the world.
Iztapalapa, Mexico
London, United Kingdom
Madrid, Spain
La Libertad, El Salvador
Washington DC, USA
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Teotihuacan, Mexico
More images from BBC Science Focus:
- Top 10 biggest spiders in the world
- NASA unveils the spacesuit that will be worn on the next lunar landing
- Venus-Jupiter planetary conjunction in pictures
- The loudest creatures in the animal kingdom
Zaragoza, Spain
New York, USA
Handan, China
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
Sponsored Deals
Spring Savings!
- Try your first 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.