Venus-Jupiter conjunction 2023: The best images from around the globe
As captured by stargazers over the world, the two planets met the Moon in the night sky.
Hot off the bright trails of the Green Comet, February 2023 has gifted stargazers another celestial spectacle, with Jupiter and Venus meeting in the night sky.
This coming together of astronomical objects, known as a conjunction, was made even more special for stargazers yesterday evening (26 February), with the Moon visible beside the two planets.
You can take a look at the best images of the conjunction so far below, with astronomers around the world snapping the event.
Better still, you can see it for yourself: as our Venus and Jupiter conjunction 2023 guide explains, the two planets will be less than one degree apart in the sky on 1 and 2 March.
If you want to make the most of the night sky this year, be sure to check our full Moon UK calendar, meteor shower calendar and astronomy for beginners guide.
Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, USA
Srinagar, Kashmir, India
Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India
Istanbul, Turkey
Islamabad, Pakistan
Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India
More images from BBC Science Focus:
- The most extreme towns on Earth, from the hottest to the coldest and everything in-between
- Tiny killer sea sparkles wins the first ever RPS Woman Science Photographer of the Year Competition
- The weirdest underwater creatures showcased in this year's Underwater Photographer of the Year
- Welcome to the most dangerous waters on the planet
- Adorable foxes and mind blowing snow leopards win at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards
Linz, Austria
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offers you will love!
- Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.