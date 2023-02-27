Hot off the bright trails of the Green Comet, February 2023 has gifted stargazers another celestial spectacle, with Jupiter and Venus meeting in the night sky.

This coming together of astronomical objects, known as a conjunction, was made even more special for stargazers yesterday evening (26 February), with the Moon visible beside the two planets.

You can take a look at the best images of the conjunction so far below, with astronomers around the world snapping the event.

Better still, you can see it for yourself: as our Venus and Jupiter conjunction 2023 guide explains, the two planets will be less than one degree apart in the sky on 1 and 2 March.

Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, USA

Sent in by teacher and BBC Science Focus reader Mark Orsatti, this image was taken on a phone camera from behind the John A Pigeon library at The Kiski School.

Srinagar, Kashmir, India

The crescent Moon along with the planets Venus and Jupiter are seen during a rare conjunction in Srinagar, India, on the 24 February 2023. Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India

During the conjunction, this great image of Jupiter and four of its moons was taken by 13-year-old Aarav Mehra using his beginner's refractor telescope. Photo by Aarav Mehra ©Aarav Mehra

Istanbul, Turkey

A view of the great conjunction of the crescent Moon, Jupiter and Saturn over the sky in Istanbul, Turkey, on 23 February 2023. Photo by Isa Terli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Islamabad, Pakistan

In this image, taken on 23 February 2023, the crescent of a new Moon is seen in conjunction with planets Jupiter and Venus in the sky above Islamabad. Photo by Aamir Qureshi/Getty Images

Solan, Himachal Pradesh, India

The planets of Venus and Jupiter appear together in this image. Photo by Aarav Mehra

Linz, Austria