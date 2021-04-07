The Perseverance rover is sending weather reports back from Mars

And now for the weather …from Mars. NASA scientists have analysed the first meteorological reports recorded by its Perseverance rover on the Red Planet. The short version: if you’re planning to spend some time at the Jezero Crater, you’ll need a coat (yes, and a spacesuit) because it’s -20°C on a warm day.

The rover, which landed in February, is equipped with a planet-hopping weather station called the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA). Its sensors record wind speed and direction, air and ground temperature, as well as pressure, humidity and radiation. Its first measurements were taken the day after it landed and MEDA wakes itself up every hour to take fresh readings.

The forecast: cold with strong gusts and an ever-present risk of a dust storm. Perseverance has recorded lows of -83°C and wind speeds of 22mph. Over the next year, it will give NASA scientists useful information such as temperature cycles, dust patterns, solar radiation readings and cloud formations.

Just like we check our weather apps before heading out for a walk, the data will help engineers plan the rover’s movements and experiments, including flights of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter. It will also be important for future crewed missions to the Red Planet – and not just to give astronauts something to talk about. Understanding how conditions fluctuate over time will inform things like the kinds of habitat required.

“We’re very excited to see MEDA working well,” said Manuel de la Torre Juárez, deputy principal investigator for MEDA at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “MEDA’s reports will provide a better picture of the environment near the surface. Data from MEDA and other instrument experiments will reveal more pieces of the puzzles on Mars and help prepare for human exploration. We hope that its data will help make our designs stronger and our missions safer.”

It’s not the first time scientists have received weather reports from Mars. Two other rovers – Curiosity and the InSight Lander – have sent home meteorological data from their landing sites. Together with MEDA’s forecasts, as well as satellite and telescope data, these are helping scientists build a complete picture of weather patterns on the Red Planet.

