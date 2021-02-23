11 history-making Mars Perseverance rover moments, captured on camera

In the days following Perseverance’s Mars touch-down, NASA’s latest rover has been busy sending images back to Earth. Perseverance will look for signs of past microbial life and provide important information that will help scientists prepare for future human exploration on the Red Planet.

Advertisement

Here are some of the latest images beamed back from the Martian surface

A Slow Descent

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Eagle-eyed view of Perseverance

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A successful landing

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Six wheels on my wagon

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Crystal clear Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Check out some of our other image galleries:

Team Perseverance

Getty Images/NASA

The landing site

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A model mission

NASA/Getty Images

Panoramic vision of Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Satellite Navigation as standard

NASA/JPL-Caltech

View from the Mastcam

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Advertisement

For the latest information about NASA’s Mars mission, check out the Perseverance homepage here.