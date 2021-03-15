Two doses of COVID vaccine offers similar protection to previous infection, study finds

Receiving two doses of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine offers similar protection against coronavirus as natural immunity after infection, at study carried out at the University of Oxford suggests.

Advertisement

The researchers found that none of the 1,456 healthcare workers at Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust who had received two doses of vaccine had a symptomatic infection when followed up 14 days or more after their second dose.

They also found 98 per cent fewer symptomatic infections in unvaccinated healthcare workers who had contracted COVID-19 naturally, when compared to unvaccinated individuals.

Read more about coronavirus:

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, is published on the MedRxiv pre-print server.

In total, 13,109 OUH healthcare workers participated in the study, with 11,023 receiving at least one dose of vaccine.

Of these, 8,285 received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with 1,407 of them receiving two doses, and 2,738 received the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, with 49 of them receiving two doses.

“We are grateful to the thousands of staff who work at OUH’s hospitals who have taken part in the testing programme,” said Dr Katie Jeffery, OUH director of infection prevention.

“It has provided a rich source of data that continues to shed light on the nature of this new virus and how immunity to it is conferred.

“In this case it is significant that two doses of the vaccines offer similar levels of protection to natural immunity, and that we saw no symptomatic infections among those staff who had had two vaccine doses.”

“Data from studies such as this are important as they provide information which may feed into national policy. It also highlights that healthcare workers and other groups at increased risk of infection should take up second vaccines as soon as these are available,” said Jeffrey.

The researchers also found no evidence that either the vaccines or natural infection provided less protection against the Kent variant of the virus.

The research also suggests both vaccination and previous infection may reduce transmission, after finding that the rate of positive tests was lower after both.

Advertisement

And even when people did get infected after a previous infection there was evidence the amount of virus present was reduced, making transmission less likely, the researchers say.