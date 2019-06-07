Are you an expert codebreaker?

Are you a master at cracking codes? Prove your ability with this hand-picked selection of science-themed puzzles from Conundrum by Brian Clegg (£8.99, Icon Books).

Advertisement

So, grab a pen and paper and give your brain a workout. Challenge your friends and remember to let us know how you did on Twitter at @sciencefocus.

Try more quizzes:

<section><h2></h2> <p>Can you crack the code?</p> <p></p> <p>Are you an expert code-breaker? Prove your puzzle-solving skills with these science-themed ciphers from Brian Clegg's book <em>Conundrum</em>.</p></section><section><h2><h2>The self-eating snake</h2></h2> <p><br></p> <p>German chemist Friedrich August Kekulé von Stradonitz (known more compactly as Kekulé) literally dreamed up the structure of the compound benzene. The ring structure came to him as snake-like chains of atoms danced around in a dream: ‘But look! What was that? One of the snakes had seized hold of its own tail, and the form whirled mockingly before my eyes.’</p> <p><br></p> <p>A chemist had the cunning idea of using a set of benzene ring diagrams to encipher a message as:</p> <p><br></p> <p class="ql-align-center">LEI KEDYTS LVRWEF EOE</p> <p class="ql-align-center"><br></p> <p>This message contains the level key word. What is it?</p> <p></p> <p>Hint: Find a way to slot the text into the diagrams, then read off the decrypted message.</p></section><section><h3><h2>Elementary</h2></h3> <p><br></p> <p>MI6 suspects a chemistry professor of espionage. He has sent the formula for a compound which is clearly a cryptic message – but when does it tell us to make the grab?</p> <p><br></p> <p class="ql-align-center">NArHHe CPArAlScMgH CaPAlPArArPV </p> <p></p> <p>Hint: We need to go from atomic number to letter number.</p></section><section><h3><h2>Morse Menagerie</h2></h3> <p><br></p> <p>A message from an agent seems to be a list of some of the exhibits at the zoo.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Platypus, bat, rhinoceros,</p> <p>Ant,</p> <p>Porcupine, ape, aardvark, elephant,</p> <p>Mole, bear,</p> <p>Cat, dog, seal,</p> <p>Pangolin, giraffe, bushbaby, armadillo, pig</p> <p><br></p> <p>We know she also had a Morse code chart (see above). Unfortunately, our cryptologists haven’t managed to find the actual message. Can you find the key? </p> <p></p> <p>Hint: The agent once observed that she thought a long animal name had to have more than four characters.</p></section><section><h3><h2>Organic oddities</h2></h3> <p><br></p> <p>Organic compounds (chemical structures of the types found in living things, though some are artificial) and genes sometimes have very silly names. Out of this list, how many are fake?</p> <p><br></p> <p>Cheap Date</p> <p>Frostysnowmene</p> <p>Ken and Barbie</p> <p>Luciferase</p> <p>Lunatic Fringe</p> <p>Penguinone</p> <p>Pubescine</p> <p>Rednose (derived from Rudolphomycin)</p> <p>Sandwicensin</p> <p>Sexithiophene</p> <p>SNOG</p> <p>Sonic Hedgehog</p> <p>Spamol</p> <p>Spock</p></section><section><h3><h2>Sequential story</h2></h3> <p><br></p> <p>If</p> <p>B–1+17–4 = BARN</p> <p><br></p> <p>and</p> <p>M–12+19–12+11 = MATHS</p> <p><br></p> <p>what is </p> <p>I+5–10+5–2+8? </p> <p></p> <p>Hint: Note the first character in the sequence you must solve is a letter.</p></section><section><h3><h2>Anagrid</h2></h3> <p><br></p> <p>The security services have been lucky enough to get hold of this array, shown above, containing an encrypted message. </p> <p><br></p> <p>Which code book should they use?</p> <p></p> <p>Hint: Is this a series of columns by a famous physicist?</p></section><section><h2></h2> <p>Master codebreaker!</p> <p></p> <p>Congratulations! You've proved your skills at cracking codes.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Check out even more puzzles and ciphers in <a href="https://www.brianclegg.net/conundrum.html%20" target="_blank"><em>Conundrum</em></a> by Brian Clegg (£8.99, Icon Books).</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Good work!</p> <p></p> <p>Hone your code-breaking skills with even more puzzles and ciphers in <a href="https://www.brianclegg.net/conundrum.html" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);"><em>Conundrum</em></a> by Brian Clegg (£8.99, Icon Books).</p></section><section><h3></h3> <p>Nice try!</p> <p></p> <p>Learn how to crack codes with even more puzzles and ciphers in <a href="https://www.brianclegg.net/conundrum.html" target="_blank" style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255);"><em>Conundrum</em></a> by Brian Clegg (£8.99, Icon Books).</p></section>

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Flipboard