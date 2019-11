Are you an expert codebreaker?

Can you crack the code? Are you an expert code-breaker? Prove your puzzle-solving skills with these science-themed ciphers from Brian Clegg's book Conundrum.

The self-eating snake

German chemist Friedrich August Kekulé von Stradonitz (known more compactly as Kekulé) literally dreamed up the structure of the compound benzene. The ring structure came to him as snake-like chains of atoms danced around in a dream: ‘But look! What was that? One of the snakes had seized hold of its own tail, and the form whirled mockingly before my eyes.’

A chemist had the cunning idea of using a set of benzene ring diagrams to encipher a message as:

LEI KEDYTS LVRWEF EOE

This message contains the level key word. What is it? Hint: Find a way to slot the text into the diagrams, then read off the decrypted message.

Elementary

MI6 suspects a chemistry professor of espionage. He has sent the formula for a compound which is clearly a cryptic message – but when does it tell us to make the grab?

NArHHe CPArAlScMgH CaPAlPArArPV Hint: We need to go from atomic number to letter number.

Morse Menagerie

A message from an agent seems to be a list of some of the exhibits at the zoo.

Platypus, bat, rhinoceros, Ant, Porcupine, ape, aardvark, elephant, Mole, bear, Cat, dog, seal, Pangolin, giraffe, bushbaby, armadillo, pig

We know she also had a Morse code chart (see above). Unfortunately, our cryptologists haven’t managed to find the actual message. Can you find the key? Hint: The agent once observed that she thought a long animal name had to have more than four characters.

Organic oddities

Organic compounds (chemical structures of the types found in living things, though some are artificial) and genes sometimes have very silly names. Out of this list, how many are fake?

Cheap Date Frostysnowmene Ken and Barbie Luciferase Lunatic Fringe Penguinone Pubescine Rednose (derived from Rudolphomycin) Sandwicensin Sexithiophene SNOG Sonic Hedgehog Spamol Spock

Sequential story

If B–1+17–4 = BARN

and M–12+19–12+11 = MATHS

what is I+5–10+5–2+8? Hint: Note the first character in the sequence you must solve is a letter.

Anagrid

The security services have been lucky enough to get hold of this array, shown above, containing an encrypted message.

Which code book should they use? Hint: Is this a series of columns by a famous physicist?

Check out even more puzzles and ciphers in Conundrum by Brian Clegg (£8.99, Icon Books).

